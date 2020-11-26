On Air: What's Working in Washington
DLA not letting pandemic stop it from sending warfighting troops Thanksgiving meals

By Eric White
November 26, 2020 11:22 am
1 min read
      

  • The military is not letting the pandemic stop it from delivering thanksgiving meals to troops all around the world. The Defense Logistics Agency said it’s making sure all warfighters have a home-cooked meal with all the trimmings this holiday. That includes 51,000 pounds of roasted turkeys, 74,000 pounds of beef, as well as 7,000 gallons of egg nog. Due to the pandemic though, DLA says this year, that setup will likely look more like grab-and-go style takeout instead.
  • Despite a petition for reconsideration, the Federal Communications Commission affirms designating ZTE as a company posing a national security threat to the integrity of communications networks or the communications supply chain. The commission declared Huawei and ZTE threats to national security in late June. This decision prohibits the Universal Service Fund from being used for purchases of ZTE products and services.
  • The Army is giving some of its enlisted soldiers more flexibility with their educational timeline in order to keep their career paths on track. Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston announced Tuesday that the service will allow some soldiers to promote to the next rank before taking certain leadership courses, as long as they double back and take them within a certain time period. (Federal News Network)
