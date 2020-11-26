DLA not letting pandemic stop it from sending warfighting troops Thanksgiving meals

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

To listen to the Federal Newscast on your phone or mobile device, subscribe in PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts. The best listening experience on desktop can be found using Chrome, Firefox or Safari.

The military is not letting the pandemic stop it from delivering thanksgiving meals to troops all around the world. The Defense Logistics Agency said it’s making sure all warfighters have a home-cooked meal with all the trimmings this holiday. That includes 51,000 pounds of roasted turkeys, 74,000 pounds of beef, as well as 7,000 gallons of egg nog. Due to the pandemic though, DLA says this year, that setup will likely look more like grab-and-go style takeout instead.

Despite a petition for reconsideration, the Federal Communications Commission affirms designating ZTE as a company posing a national security threat to the integrity of communications networks or the communications supply chain. The commission declared Huawei and ZTE threats to national security in late June. This decision prohibits the Universal Service Fund from being used for purchases of ZTE products and services.