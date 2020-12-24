Over 70 West Point cadets accused of cheating

To listen to the Federal Newscast on your phone or mobile device, subscribe in PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts. The best listening experience on desktop can be found using Chrome, Firefox or Safari.

More than 70 cadets training at West Point have been accused of cheating on a math exam that was being taken online due to COVID protocols. All but one of the 73 accused were freshmen. Fifty-five of them have admitted to cheating and have been enrolled in a six-month rehabilitation program focused on ethics. (Associated Press)

With President Trump vetoing the annual defense authorization bill, it leaves the 3% pay raise for U.S. troops in limbo. The bill also authorizes more than $740 billion in military programs and construction. The House was poised to return Monday, and the Senate on Tuesday, to consider votes to override the president’s veto. (Federal News Network)