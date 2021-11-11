VA Secretary explains why agency will never be the same after COVID-19

To listen to the Federal Newscast on your phone or mobile device, subscribe in PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts. The best listening experience on desktop can be found using Chrome, Firefox or Safari.

The Department of Veterans Affairs said it’s a different agency today because of the pandemic. VA Secretary Denis McDonough said some of the changes the department made to respond the pandemic will stay for the long haul. VA held 2,500 telehealth appointments per day in March 2020. VA clinicians are now hosting 45,000 virtual appointments daily today. “We want our lives to get back to normal … we were just talking about that right here. But at VA there’s no going back to the old normal. The work we’ve done to respond to the pandemic has forged us into a stronger and better department for the nation’s veterans,” McDonough said.

On this Veterans Day, the job board site Monster.com along with Military.com have listed the top organizations that hire veterans, which included three federal agencies. Included in the list was U.S. Customs and Border Protection where 90% of 2020 veteran hires have stayed longer than a year. Also mentioned were the Transportation Security Administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.