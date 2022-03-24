On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
40 lawmakers call for 5% increase in defense budget

March 24, 2022 7:48 am
As the war in Ukraine continues, Republicans are mobilizing around a larger defense budget. Forty Republican lawmakers are making the case for a five percent increase in the defense budget for 20-23. The members of Congress say that big of an increase will offset rises inflation rates and ensure NATO security as the war in Ukraine continues. A national security panel suggested a three to five percent increase in the military budget per year. However, that suggestion is based off a strategy where the United States is engaged with multiple aggressors. The Biden administration is expected to release its budget on Monday.

