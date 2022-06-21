New IG report shows why the Pentagon can sometimes have buyer’s remorse

To listen to the Federal Newscast on your phone or mobile device, subscribe in PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts. The best listening experience on desktop can be found using Chrome, Firefox or Safari.

Service members may see bigger bonuses coming their way in the near future. The Senate version of the 2023 Defense authorization bill budgets for higher enlistment and reenlistment bonuses for specific jobs in the military that are not being filled. It’s part of the reason...

READ MORE