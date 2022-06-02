The first female U.S. military service chief is sworn in

To listen to the Federal Newscast on your phone or mobile device, subscribe in PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts. The best listening experience on desktop can be found using Chrome, Firefox or Safari.

It’s official: the U.S. military has its first-ever female service chief. Adm. Linda Fagan was sworn in yesterday as commandant of the Coast Guard. President Biden presided over the ceremony. Fagan previously served as the service’s vice commandant, and the Senate unanimously confirmed her promotion...

