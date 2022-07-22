OPM’s top official identifies telework dearth as a cause of ship jumping

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Federal employees expect the work-life balance that telework brings and will leave agencies that don’t provide it. Office of Personnel Management Director Kiran Ahuja says feds are leaving agencies that are enforcing strict office reentry policies — if not leaving government altogether. “What we are seeing is agency-hopping, based on where employees see the level of...

READ MORE