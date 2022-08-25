Education Dept gearing up for President Biden’s student loan cancellation plans

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Federal support of student loans has not kept pace with the rising costs of attending college. Now, the White House is sharing some plans to correct that disparity. The Education Department, for example, will offer debt cancellation to some low-income students. The agency is also trying to work quickly to set up a simple application process...

