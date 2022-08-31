The Office of the National Cyber Director makes 17 new appointments

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The White House is bringing on more than a dozen new faces to help fill out the ranks at a new cyber directorate. The Office of the National Cyber Director announced 17 new appointments this week. The new hires include Drenan Dudley, a former Senate staffer who’s now assistant national cyber director for budget review and...

READ MORE