Board that manages TSP to be officially scrutinized

The Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board just might get an inspector general. D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton introduced a bill to establish an IG for the agency that manages the Thrift Savings Plan. Since the TSP online system was updated in June, Norton said her office has received many complaints about balance discrepancies and long wait...

