Biden Administration suggests possible return to vaccine mandates for federal contractors

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Defense Department is putting in place some new authorities that will let it pay unusually high salaries to a handful of experts. The new administratively determined pay program would let DoD pay up to $340,000 a year to up to 20 experts who agree to work for a short time in hard-to-fill acquisition and technology...

READ MORE