OPM hopes to attract more early career (young) workers into government

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Maryland lawmakers are telling the Biden administration bringing the FBI headquarters to their state will advance its governmentwide equity goals. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) and Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-Md.) tell the White House that moving the headquarters to majority-black Prince George’s county will bring federal jobs and development opportunities to the area. Two of...

READ MORE