Social Security makes some progress in reducing payments to dead people

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency shares a few updates coming to oversight.gov. As the governmentwide website compiling IG reports hits its fifth anniversary, new tagging and website refresh capabilities will soon be available. CIGIE said since the website launched in 2017, 72 IG offices have shared over 23,000 reports, with roughly...

READ MORE