The Army and West Point creating a climate change curriculum to focus on national security implications

The Army is preparing leaders of the future to better understand and address climate change. The Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment is working with West Point to create a new Sustainable Infrastructure, Resilience and Climate Consortium. The academy will offer a new concentration of study that focuses on...

