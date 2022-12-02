Federal Energy Regulatory Commission gets high marks for its cybersecurity program

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission received high marks for its cybersecurity program. The latest audit of FERC’s program, by the Department of Energy Inspector General’s office, found no issues with the agency’s cybersecurity protections. That is an improvement over last year’s report, when auditors pointed out multiple areas in need of improvement. The latest report made...

