Legislation orders Bureau of Prisons to upgrade its security hardware

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

HealthCare.gov enrollments are outpacing prior years, up 18% over this time last year. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra said that outreach efforts made by the department are part of the reason for the increase in enrollments. According to HHS, the national uninsured rate fell to an all-time low earlier this year. The deadline...

READ MORE