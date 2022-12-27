NARA signs new telework agreement with AFGE

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Federal civilian employees will see bigger paychecks in 2023. President Joe Biden has made a 4.6% pay raise official for federal employees after signing an executive order. But that 4.6% pay bump is an average. Some feds may see slightly higher or lower raises depending on where they work. The actual pay raises for feds next...

