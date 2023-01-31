PRAC: Potentially over $5 billion in fraudulent pandemic loans from SBA

Republicans on the House Veterans Affairs Committee are tapping new leaders for its subcommittees. Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) will lead the subcommittee on health at a time when the VA is hiring tens of thousands of health care workers across the country. Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) will serve on the Technology Modernization Subcommittee, which will oversee the VA’s rollout of a new Electronic Health Record system. Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (R-Va.) will lead the oversight...

