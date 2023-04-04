The IRS may want to revisit the idea of a suggestion box for employees

NASA takes the first step to getting astronauts to Mars by 2033. It established the Moon to Mars program office under its Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate. The program office will be led by Amit Kshatriya [Shah-tree-yah], a deputy associate administrator. Congress directed the space agency to create the Moon to Mars program office in the 2022 NASA Authorization Act. The office should focus on hardware development, mission integration and risk management functions. NASA...

