Federal contractors get some guidance on using AI when hiring

Federal contractors have new advice for using artificial intelligence in the hiring process. A new guide — from the Labor Department's Office of Federal Contract Compliance programs — aims to mitigate potentially harmful effects of AI in employment decisions. The publication answers common questions, shares best practices and clarifies contractors' legal obligations enforced by OFCCP. And the new guide is a bit ahead of schedule. President Biden's executive order on artificial intelligence, issued last October, gave the Labor Department a year to issue the publication.
Unionized employees at the Labor Department will soon have to report to work in person more often. Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su announced that bargaining unit employees will be required to come to the office five days a pay period. The changes will take effect starting Sept. 8 for staff covered by the American Federation of Government Employees. Labor officials had previously delayed return-to-office plans due to ongoing negotiations with AFGE earlier this year. The department is still ironing out a separate policy for employees covered by a few of its smaller unions.
(Department of Labor - Return-to-office announcement for union employees)
New legislation would give agencies more and better data to make sure the grants they are awarding are being used properly. Senators Gary Peters (D-Mich.) and Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) say their bill, the Financial Management Risk Reduction Act, aims to streamline how the government analyzes independent audit data from grantees receiving more than $1 million a year. The bill seeks to improve the government’s ability to combat fraud by using existing single audit data to minimize financial risk. Additionally under the bill, OMB and GSA would provide tools to identify fraud risk through a new cross-governmental strategy and advanced analytical tools. Peters and Johnson's bill would codify several recommendations from the Government Accountability Office made in January.
The Air Force takes the first step to create an application programming interface or API-first architecture. The service's chief information officer's version 1 of its API roadmap and reference architecture describes the technical "what" the Air Force wants to build to ensure resiliency and interoperability across systems. It also describes the "how" the service will develop an enterprise API tool. The goal is to begin a phased implementation approach starting with policy and guidance this year and increasing API-related capabilities through 2026. The CIO's office wants feedback on version 1 by mid-August and based on that feedback will update and release a more detailed roadmap later this year.
The National Guard is facing some big questions about near-term leadership. Gen. Daniel Hokanson, the chief of the National Guard Bureau is set to retire in August, but the Senate still hasn’t confirmed his replacement. The bureau’s vice chief has already retired, and that position hasn’t been filled either. Other top-level vacancies include the director of the Air National Guard and the Army National Guard. For now, the positions are filled by acting officials.
The Justice Department is trying to make it easier for the public to access federal law enforcement records. DOJ has added a new “law enforcement user journey” to FOIA.gov. The feature helps users find commonly requested record categories. It also provides guidance to those seeking state and local law enforcement records. DOJ has added similar functionality to FOIA.gov for immigration documents, medical files, and military records.
In the wake of the Supreme Court’s Chevron decision, the White House’s lead regulatory office is focused on its rulemaking agenda. The Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs just released the latest regulatory agenda, weeks after the Supreme Court overturned precedent that gave agencies’ wide latitude to write rules. “We're laser focused on making sure that we have the strongest rules possible to move forward with the administration's priorities,” OIRA Associate Administrator Sam Berger said. OIRA is also highlighting agency efforts to cut down on complicated government paperwork. Its latest burden reduction report points to efforts to streamline Medicaid renewals, simplify taxpayer forms, and make it easier to apply for small business assistance.
Federal employees in Texas have several options for HR assistance following Hurricane Beryl. Feds impacted by Beryl can use “weather and safety” leave, telework, and an emergency leave transfer program as they continue to deal with the aftermath of the category 1 hurricane, which hit earlier this month. The HR reminders that the Office of Personnel Management sent Monday also apply to other feds who may be impacted as this year’s hurricane season continues.