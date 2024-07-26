Last chance to apply for White House internship

- Today is the last day to apply for a federal internship with the White House. And as of 2022, those early-career positions are now paid too. The Biden administration says it's paying its interns to try to reduce barriers for low-income students and improve diversity of each class of interns. For this round of internships, applications close tonight at 11:59 p.m. Those selected for the program will kick off their work in spring 2025.
- Regardless of who wins, an incoming president has to make 4,000 political appointments, manage a $6 trillion budget and oversee a workforce of more than 2 million people. The sheer amount of work is all the more reason that transition planning needs to start sooner rather than later, the Partnership for Public Service said. But both political parties have yet to name a leader for their transition teams. “They are both behind, and need to move with dispatch, if they are going to be able to fulfill truly the most fundamental function,” said Max Stier, the Partnership’s president and CEO.
- Raj Iyer, who served as the Army CIO from 2020 to 2023, left ServiceNow after an internal investigation revealed that his hiring violated company policy. The company received an internal complaint about potential compliance issues during the procurement process related to one of its government contracts. Iyer says his resignation from the company is voluntary. ServiceNow has notified the Justice Department, the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General and the Army Suspension and Debarment Office about the investigation.
- The Coast Guard is on track to meet its recruitment goals after falling short of its targets for the last four years. The service is currently 23 hundred members short but as of now it has enough people who signed up to go through training to meet its recruitment targets. While service leaders are cautiously optimistic about its recruitment numbers, the service’s workforce is being stretched thin as the impact of climate change, cyberattacks and a dramatic increase in the number of international conflicts pose significant challenges to the maritime force.
- With the release of the new FedRAMP cloud security memo today, the Office of Management and Budget is trying to address the big roadblocks to faster and easier adoption of cloud services. Drew Mykelgard, the federal deputy CIO, said the memo brings new solutions to the challenges around reciprocity. He said the presumption of adequacy for existing cloud authorizations is one of those solutions. "It sounds kind of a small thing, but it's really, really important in what we see these CSPs and how they build on SAS products and leverage them to deliver value."
- Senate appropriators started working on the fiscal 2025 spending bills. The committee yesterday passed four of them, including budgets for the departments of State, Commerce, Justice and Transportation. Agencies under the Commerce, Justice, Science bill are among the big winners so far with lawmakers appropriating 5 point 2 billion dollars more for next year over 2024. The committee will take up the remaining five spending bills for 2025 next Thursday. The House, meanwhile, has passed five appropriations bills and five others are out of committee and pending before the full chamber. The House is on recess until after Labor Day.
- Top inspector general officials are asking Congress to permanently authorize a fraud analytics tool. The Pandemic Analytics Center of Excellence, or the PACE, currently sits under the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, which expires in 2025. The IG’s are asking Congress to move PACE under the Council on Inspectors General for Integrity and Efficiency. They say the data analytics tool has helped support more than 875 pandemic-related investigations involving a cumulative $2.1 billion dollars in fraud.
- The USPS Stop and Study Act bill would require USPS to submit a comprehensive proposal to its regulator, the Postal Regulatory Commission, before moving ahead with its network modernization changes. Members of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and its chairman are leading the bill. USPS is seeing regional mail delays in areas where it’s made those network changes. Ashley Poling is a commissioner at the Postal Regulatory Commission. She says the regulator needs more oversight into these sweeping changes.
- President Joe Biden is looking to fill vacancies on the Postal Service’s Board of Governors. He’s nominated former Congresswoman Val Demings (D-Fla.) and Bill Zollars, a recent board member whose term expired at the end of last year. Biden also nominated his former Labor Secretary, Marty Walsh, to serve on the board back in March. USPS governors require Senate confirmation. The board meets oversees the agency’s business operations. They also have the power to hire or fire the postmaster general.
Copyright
© 2024 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.