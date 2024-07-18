Navy members get a reminder to watch how they participate in the upcoming election season

- It’s the season when feds tend to get reminders about the do's and don’ts of political activity. For Department of the Navy employees, that means mandatory training. In a message yesterday, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro ordered commanders to finish training all of their personnel on the Hatch Act and DoD’s official instruction on political activity no later than Sept. 15. The rules are different for various categories of employees — like active duty members, reservists, “less restricted” and “greater restricted” civilians. But there are some universal prohibitions — like using government resources for politicking, or doing anything that might imply government endorsement of a candidate.
- A new bill is trying to ease restrictions for federal applicants who have used marijuana in the past. If it’s enacted, a bill nicknamed the “DOOBIE” Act would mean agencies can’t deny a job or security clearance application only because of a candidate’s past marijuana use. There’s already guidance for agencies pushing similar policies, but Senator Gary Peters (D-Mich.), who introduced the bill, says there’s still confusion on the topic. Some candidates are still hesitant to apply for a federal job or security clearance because they’re worried about past marijuana use. The Senate Homeland Security Committee is expected to consider the new legislation next week.
- The Defense Department is still finalizing new plans for its delayed background investigation system. The Pentagon expects to finalize a new schedule and cost estimate for the National Background Investigation Services system, or NBIS, within one month. The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency oversees the new IT system. It was originally scheduled to be completed by 2019. But officials say the project has been beset by cost overruns, an unreliable schedule and an inadequate technical approach. Now, DCSA is just working to get the next-generation background investigation system on track over the next 18 months.
- Massachusetts Air National Guard member Jack Teixeira is now expected to face a military court-martial, months after he pleaded guilty to federal charges for leaking highly classified military documents. Teixeira has admitted to illegally collecting some of the nation’s most sensitive secrets and sharing them on the social media platform Discord. Military prosecutors say he will now face charges of disobeying orders and obstructing justice. The Air Force said he'll be tried at Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts, though no trial date has been set. Teixeira’s lawyers have argued that a court-martial would amount to prosecuting him twice for the same offense.
- The Department of Veterans Affairs is weaning veterans off a traditional username and password to access their health and benefits records online. The VA said it will transition all veterans to use the government’s own identity verification service, Login.gov, or a commercial provider, ID.me, over the next year. VA said the transition will improve security, and impact about 3 million veterans and other beneficiaries. The VA said veterans will no longer be able to sign into its health portal with a username and password after Jan. 31 next year. Veterans will be able to access their data and manage their benefits once they create a new account.
- The Department of Veterans Affairs is telling lawmakers it’s looking at a nearly $15 billion shortfall. VA officials are projecting a $3 billion shortfall this year, and a nearly $12 billion shortfall in fiscal 2025. The department gets funding for its mandatory health and benefits programs a year in advance to avoid any disruption from a government shutdown. VA financial experts briefed the House VA Committee earlier this week. Chairman Mike Bost (R-Ill.) said hiring accounts for some of the cost overruns. The VA planned to shed 10,000 positions next year. But Bost said the VA is now on track to add 22,000 full-time employees.
- The Defense Department’s mental health program is often too slow to get in touch with service members transitioning to civilian life. Military members who may need mental health support typically don’t hear from DoD’s “inTransition” program until two or three months after they’ve separated from their service. A new report from the Government Accountability Office said those first few months are a particularly vulnerable time for transitioning members. GAO said the program should change its outreach methods, and create auto-contact options to reach at-risk members more quickly.
- Kristyn Jones, who performed the duties of the Air Force under secretary for over a year, has officially retired from federal service. Jones has served as the assistant secretary for financial management and comptroller since 2022. During her time as under secretary, Jones helped launch a sweeping review of the service’s processes and organizational structures. Melissa Dalton stepped into her role as under secretary in May following her Senate confirmation.
- The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has made some key leadership changes official. Jeff Greene is now CISA’s executive assistant director for cybersecurity. And Trent Frazier has been appointed assistant director for stakeholder engagement. Both had been serving in those roles in an acting capacity. Greene previously was at the Aspen Institute. He replaced Eric Goldstein, who left CISA’s top cyber job to join Capital One last month. Frazier joined CISA after serving in a variety of leadership roles throughout the Department of Homeland Security.
- DISA’s program executive office for transport wants a more graceful transition plan from the industry. The Defense Information Systems Agency’s PEO for transport is essentially the internet for the Defense Department. As the office is working to adopt next-generation networking gear, it is seeking standards-based solutions from multiple vendors. Chris Paczkowski, the PEO transport director, said he wants to see more roadmaps from the industry.
Copyright
© 2024 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.