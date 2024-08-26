Navy runs out of pants

- The Navy is out of pants, and it's going to take some time to get more. Naval officials confirmed that the Navy Working Uniform (NWU) pants are out of stock at Navy Exchanges. The NWU is one of the uniforms appropriate for sailors to wear on and off-base. The remaining 13% of usual stock is prioritized for new recruits at the Recruit Training Command in Illinois, the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Rhode Island, and the officer training schools. New supplies are expected no earlier than October.
- Vendors now have more than two extra months to finalize their bids for the Alliant 3 governmentwide acquisition contract. The General Services Administration extended the due date for proposals to January 10 from October 28 for this IT services vehicle. The reason for the extra time is because GSA needs until late October to answer all the questions it received about the solicitation and then issue amendments to address any concerns. GSA said industry requested more time to submit final bids. Vendors also can expect more details from GSA in early November when it releases a pre-recorded pre-proposal webinar.
- The Justice Department's inspector general is flagging urgent concerns about how the FBI gets rid of old hard drives and other electronic devices. The IG found the FBI didn’t properly label sensitive and even classified hard drives. An unnamed FBI facility where sensitive devices are destroyed was left wide open. And it’s taken the FBI months to install security cameras at that facility. FBI officials agreed with the IG’s recommendations to update its labeling policies and install stronger facility security controls.
- The Justice Department is suing the Georgia Institute of Technology, alleging that the university knowingly failed to meet federal cybersecurity requirements. DOJ filed its case last week, joining a False Claims Act lawsuit brought forward by whistleblowers in 2022. They allege that the university submitted a false cybersecurity assessment score to the Defense Department. Georgia Tech denies the claims. DOJ has been aggressively pursuing contractors that neglect federal cyber requirements under its Civil Cyber Fraud initiative.
- The Social Security Administration is making several virtual options permanently available for disability determination hearings. SSA began doing hearings by phone and online in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the popularity of those options, SSA is now finalizing regulations to make both in-person and online hearings standard for Social Security claimants. The agency said it expects to see a more efficient hearing process as a result of the new regulations. The final rule will officially take effect in November.
- Civilian federal employees stationed in Iraq will continue to see higher pay rates until the end of the year. The Office of Personnel Management has renewed an authority for agencies to waive certain pay caps and let eligible feds stationed in the area continue receiving higher salaries. The waiver extension is a result of President Joe Biden continuing the national emergency in Iraq. The extension of the national emergency technically lasts until May 2025. But eligible feds will only see the higher pay rates until December 31st this year.
- The Defense Logistics Agency will provide business and technology support through its mentor-protégé program. The types of reimbursable assistance available to small businesses range from business development to proposal development training to obtaining quality certification and machine setup. The standard mentor-protégé agreements will last three years but can be extended to five years. So far, the agency has signed three agreements and plans to grow the program by at least 12 more agreements in 2025. The Defense Department has an approved list of mentors small companies can tap into, but mentors don’t have to be approved by the DoD prior to pitching their match to the agency.
- The Army is looking for technology solutions to help the service meet future capability requirements. Cyber Quest, the Army Futures Command’s annual event, provides capability development and acquisition communities the chance to address critical capability gaps in cyber, electronic warfare, intelligence and signal operations. The event will allow the industry to showcase and test its innovative technologies and solutions against the operational challenges faced by the Army. Participants will have the chance to receive feedback from the Army and Five Eyes partner nations. Interested companies must submit their technology proposals by September 20th.
- The Small Business Administration may still be without a permanent chief information officer now pushing three years, but it's taking steps to fill two other senior technology roles. SBA is hiring a new deputy CIO and a new chief information security officer. SBA has been without a deputy CIO since Luis Campudoni left in February and its current CISO Kelvin Moore has been acting deputy CIO since then. SBA has been without a permanent CIO since January 2022. Applications for the deputy CIO role are due today and for the CISO role are due by September 2.
