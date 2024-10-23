An unlikely agency joins the fight against opioid overdoses

In today's Federal Newscast, the Postal Service is joining the Biden administration’s efforts to combat opioid overdoses.
Learn what you need to know as you make your annual health care benefits choices during Federal News Network's Open Season Exchange 2024. Register today!
Copyright © 2024 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Eric White is news anchor and Federal Drive producer at Federal News Network.
Follow @FEDERALNEWSCAST