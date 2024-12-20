A quarter of FDIC survey respondents say harassment is common in the workplace

- A new survey of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation employees finds that a majority feel safe, valued and respected in their workplace. But more than a quarter of the respondents say harassment is common in the workplace. The new survey, from the FDIC inspector general, comes as part of the ongoing investigation into long-standing workplace culture concerns. The IG received responses from more than 26 hundred employees out of more than 62 hundred who received the survey. From the results, the IG made six recommendations, including the agency needing a way to receive complaints confidentially and anonymously from FDIC employees. The FDIC management says it will implement the recommendations by June 30.
- With less than a day for Congress to reach a government spending agreement, federal unions are ringing a familiar alarm bell. The American Federation of Government Employees said a shutdown would be a devastating blow to federal employees just ahead of the holidays. The National Treasury Employees Union called the looming shutdown threat “all too familiar.” The two federal unions are urging lawmakers to reach a spending agreement before the deadline at midnight tonight. A shutdown would harm not only government services, the unions said, but also federal employees who may get furloughed or continue working without pay. Congress has just hours left to reach an agreement before a partial government shutdown would take effect.
- OMB said its Better Contracting Initiative is producing big-time savings. A DOD and VA led effort to award the Joint National Contracts (JNCs) program to purchase generic pharmaceuticals has helped the government avoid spending 6 billion dollars. The City Pair Program (CPP), managed by GSA, is lowering the travel costs by air for federal agencies by more than 2.4 billion dollars. OMB said these are just two examples of how category management is paying big dividends for the government. OMB Deputy Director for Management Jason Miller said category management has helped agencies save or avoid spending 60 billion dollars over the last four years and 100 billion dollars since 2014.
- The Army wants vendors’ input on the next iteration of its service-wide data platform. This week, officials released the first draft solicitation for a future contract to build a 2.0 version of the Army’s “Vantage” platform. The draft proposes a multiple-award task order contract that would serve as a follow-on to the current Army data platform, which has been up and running for the past three years. Palantir won a more than 600-million dollar contract this week to continue operating that version. Vendors have until Jan. 9 to offer feedback on Vantage 2.0.
- The latest numbers of veteran suicide rates are nearly unchanged from last year but are still lower than recent years. More than 6,400 veterans died by suicide in 2022 the most recent year of data in an annual report from the Department of Veterans Affairs. That’s more than 17 veterans a day. Those figures are nearly unchanged from last year but lower than 12 of the past 14 years of data. The VA is seeing lower rates of suicide among some demographics including women veterans and veterans under 35 who recently transitioned out of military service. Veterans and other individuals experiencing suicidal thoughts can call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 998.
- The Defense Department's new strategy lays out how the department plans to address advanced threats. The chemical and biological defense program strategy is in line with the 2022 National Defense Strategy which prioritizes delivery of chemical and biological defense capabilities at speed and scale. The new strategy also supports other documents including the National Defense Industrial Strategy, the Biodefense Posture Review and the 2023 Strategy for Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction. The Defense Department is increasingly prioritizing chemical and biological modernization to ensure the department is equipped to face potential threats in the future.
- Lesley Bernys, who most recently served as the Air Force of Special Investigations CIO and director of information technology services and solutions, will now lead the Defense Department cyber crime center. Prior to his role at the Air Force of Special Investigations, Bernys served in policy and leadership roles within the Senate and U.S. Cyber Command. DC3 provides a wide range of services to the Defense Department, including cyber training, vulnerability disclosure and cybersecurity support to the Defense Industrial Base. As the DC3 new executive director, Bernys will oversee a staff of more than 500 civilian, military, and contractor personnel supporting various missions across the DoD.
