House Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman keeps his post

- The top Republican on the House Veterans Affairs Committee will keep his post in the next session of Congress. Congressman Mike Bost will continue to serve as the committee’s chairman for the next two years. Bost said he’ll focus on expanding veterans’ options to seek health care outside the VA’s medical system and holding the VA workforce accountable to the veterans they serve.
- The Office of Personnel Management wants to take a more hands-on approach to support federal employees working in human resources. In a legislative proposal sent to Congress, OPM asked to be granted authority to oversee the development of the governmentwide HR workforce. In practice, that authority would let OPM run activities and initiatives aiming to help federal HR staff. That could include, for example, developing new training programs and reconfiguring HR career paths. The legislative proposal also asks Congress to codify a leadership role at OPM that’s specifically focused on the HR workforce.
- President Biden has a few weeks left to finalize the 2025 federal pay raise. House and Senate Democrats are now calling for a larger number. A group of 22 Democrats sent a letter sent to Biden this morning, calling for what they said should be “pay parity” between civilian and military federal employees. Currently, civilian feds are on track to receive a 2% raise, while military personnel are slated for a 4.5% raise in 2025. Neither pay raise amount will be final until Biden signs an executive order to implement it. The lawmakers said there’s still time for Biden to push the civilian raise up to 4.5% to match the military’s raise. So far, there has not been any public indication from the White House of anything other than the currently planned 2% raise.
- The compromise defense policy bill includes a few key cyber-related provisions. The compromise bill will give the Defense Department components more authority to purchase alternative cybersecurity products and services. DoD components will be able to buy cyber services independently if they can demonstrate a “compelling need” for a product or service, or if independent procurement will support competition in the market. The bill also directs the Pentagon to designate the Joint Force Headquarters-Department of Defense Information Network as a subordinate unified command under U.S. Cyber Command.
- The Defense Department’s new platform dubbed SciTechCONNECT will serve as a centralized place for startups, small businesses, researchers and organizations to connect with the DoD’s science and technology ecosystem, access resources, and collaborate on ideas that strengthen national security. The platform is designed to reduce bureaucratic barriers and make it easier for various stakeholders to engage with the Defense Department’s innovation ecosystem. The office of the assistant secretary of defense for science and technology partnered with the Applied Research Institute to facilitate the SciTechConnect program. The Applied Research Institute will organize events, educational opportunities, workshops and mentorship programs to support people through their science and technology journey.
- One lawmaker is working on a bill to address a major cyber attack on U.S. telecommunications networks. Oregon Senator Ron Wyden has released draft legislation that would require the FCC to issue stringent cybersecurity standards for U.S. telecom providers. The Secure American Communications Act would also require the FCC to consult with agencies like the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency on the new standards. The draft bill comes after a massive breach of American telecommunications networks this year, allegedly pulled off by a China-backed group called Salt Typhoon.
- You still have a few more days to nominate a colleague for 2025 Sunshine Week FOIA Awards. The Justice Department’s Office of Information Policy has extended the nomination deadline to Dec.13. The awards recognize the work for FOIA professionals across government. Categories include exceptional service by a FOIA professional outstanding contributions by a new employee and a lifetime service award, among others. DOJ’s Sunshine Week awards ceremony is scheduled for March 17.
- Republican lawmakers are calling on USPS to rein in plans to electric its vehicle fleet. GOP members of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee are pushing back on USPS plans to purchase more electric vehicles in the coming years. Some are calling on the incoming Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency to find additional ways for the agency to cut costs. Congress gave USPS $3 billion in the Inflation Reduction Act to buy more electric vehicles than it could afford on its own. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy defended plans to buy more EVs in the coming years.
Copyright
© 2024 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.