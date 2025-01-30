Senators push back on President’s firing of IGs

- Leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee are pushing back on President Donald Trump’s mass firing of agency watchdogs. Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ranking Member Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said Trump didn’t follow the law when he removed 18 inspectors general last Friday. A 2022 law requires the president to give 30 days’ notice to Congress and case-specific reasons when removing an IG. The lawmakers are asking Trump to provided those detailed explanations for each IG removed and to provide a list of acting IGs.
- Senator Gary Peters (D-Mich.), a leading voice on federal workforce and technology issues, said he will not seek re-election next year. The Michigan democrat serves as ranking member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. Peters has been a leading sponsor on veterans affairs legislation as well as cybersecurity bills, including the Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act of 2022. Peters has served in Congress since 2008.
- More details are emerging after federal employees were given the option to resign from their jobs. The Trump administration’s Office of Personnel Management is asking agencies to deliver lists of any employees who are choosing to resign. That’s according to a memo OPM sent to agencies last night. Agencies are also being directed to submit lists of any feds who later rescind their resignations. The memo comes after many federal employees received an email from OPM yesterday evening offering them the option of quitting. OPM also clarified in the memo that feds who choose to quit will be exempted from the recent return-to-office directive.
- The Coast Guard is temporarily suspending its policy against harassing behavior amid a policy review. It is unclear why the policy was halted, and the Coast Guard emphasizes that harassing behavior remains prohibited even amid the suspension of the policy that serves as the foundation for how the Coast Guard addresses harassment. In a message sent to all Coast Guard units on Monday, Coast Guard Acting Commandant Adm. Kevin Lunday said leaders should still “act promptly in response to any allegation of misconduct, including violations of our core values, and hold offenders accountable.” The document was issued in 2023 during Adm. Linda Fagan's tenure as Commandant who was ousted by the Trump administration last week.
- Representative John Garamendi (D-Calif.) ,the ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee's Readiness panel, is demanding answers from the Pentagon about the use of military aircraft to deport immigrants. In a letter to then-acting Defense Secretary Robert Salesses, Garamendi said the Defense Department “appeared to have rushed the process” to provide military resources to the southern border. He expressed concerns about diverting military assets from other national security priorities, including aircraft from Travis Air Force Base, which supports missions around the globe. Garamendi said the American public “deserve answers about how the DoD has authorized these activities.”
- An industry coalition is urging the Trump administration to take new steps to combat online fraud. The Better Identity Coalition said the US Department of Government Efficiency should lead the development of a federal digital identity strategy. The industry group sent a letter to the DOGE this week detailing a range of potential actions to improve identity security. The recommendations include helping states to adopt mobile drivers licenses through grant programs and exploring how new technologies, like AI, could detect deep fakes and other digital fraud.
- The General Services Administration is planning to move out of its headquarters and is calling on other agencies to shed excess office space. Public Buildings Service Commissioner Michael Peters said plans are underway for the GSA to move out of its downtown DC headquarters and to share space with another agency. GSA is looking at cutting up to half its total real estate portfolio over the coming years, and that a “disproportionate amount of that space” would come from the Washington, D.C. metro area. “Timing is not clear, but we want to be a good example, and we should vacate our space and move in with someone else and cohabitate.” Peters said.
