Air Force evaluating its Family Days policy

- The Air Force is evaluating its Family Days policy to ensure it “aligns with the force’s ability to support warfighter readiness.” Family Days are extra days off that military commands typically grant to service members around federal holidays to create an extended weekend. A new memo from the acting assistant secretary for manpower and reserve affairs said while commanders may authorize a day off for military members on these dates, civilian employees are not granted additional leave. Airmen and Guardians expressed concerns that the service might eliminate Family Days to ensure mission readiness.
- A new executive order from President Donald Trump takes aim at the concept of independent executive branch agencies. The order, signed Tuesday, claims independent regulatory agencies aren’t accountable enough to the American people, and need to be supervised by the president. Among other steps, the order tells independent agencies they’ll need to have their actions approved by the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs before they’re published in the federal register. The order also asserts new authorities for the Office of Management and Budget, including the ability to cut off spending on programs that aren’t consistent with the president’s priorities.
- The Coast Guard is investigating a data breach within its personnel and payroll system. The data breach that occurred last Friday delayed bi-weekly pay for 1,135 service members. Some service members’ direct deposit account and routing information was compromised. It is unclear what types of data besides service members’ bank information may have been exposed or how widespread the breach is. The Coast Guard said it’s still investigating the source and scope of the breach.
- Agencies have more time to work with political Senior Executive Service members who were hired for the presidential transition process. The Office of Personnel Management has extended non-career SES hiring authorities through the end of May. The deadline was previously set for 30 days after President Trump’s inauguration. OPM said agencies can request even longer extensions, and OPM will approve the extension requests as needed.
- A pillar of the federal cybersecurity community is stepping down. National Institute of Standards and Technology Fellow Ron Ross is retiring from federal service. He’s been with the standards agency since 1997. Ross has authored dozens of publications at NIST that form the basis of information security programs across the public and private sectors. He also led the Federal Information Security Modernization Act Implementation Project. A graduate of West Point, Ross served in the U.S. Army for 20 years.
- Hundreds of probationary employees at the Department of Homeland Security have been laid off. That includes approximately 200 staff at the Federal Emergency Management Agency and 130 at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services let just under 50 employees go while DHS’ Science and Technology Directorate terminated 10 staff. DHS said it’s identifying other positions and offices deemed wasteful.
- The General Services Administration has fired employees tasked with shrinking government office space. GSA’s Public Buildings Service terminated its probationary employees with less a year on the job. A former realty specialist who was fired by PBS said she managed leased office space on behalf of GSA’s tenant agencies. That includes finding new space for agencies bringing more employees back to the office. It also includes terminating leases for space GSA no longer needs. PBS commissioner Michael Peters is looking to reduce non-Defense federal office space by 50%.
- The National Science Foundation fired 168 employees yesterday. The now former NSF employees were given just a few hours’ notice before they were terminated from their jobs and removed from agency systems. NSF’s action on Tuesday follows many other agencies who have been firing workers still in their probationary periods. The Trump administration called on agencies to terminate probationary feds as part of its efforts to overhaul the federal workforce. Many of the employees who were fired are considering legal options, including appealing terminations to the Merit Systems Protection Board.
- Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is planning to step down from his role after nearly five years on the job. He’s telling the Postal Service’s Board of Governors to start looking for his successor. USPS is about midway through DeJoy’s 10-year reform plan. The agency has yet to reach its “break-even” financial targets but reported a rare net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. DeJoy said those recent financial results are a “strong indicator” the Postal Service is on the right path.
Copyright
© 2025 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.