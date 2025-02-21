Connolly wants clarification of Elon Musk’s role in the Trump administration

- A top House Democrat is pressing for information on Elon Musk’s role in the Trump administration. In a letter sent to President Donald Trump Thursday, Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) called for transparency in Musk’s involvement in federal operations. Connolly said Musk has been widely portrayed as the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency. But a White House official recently claimed that Musk is not an employee of the U.S. DOGE Service. Connolly’s letter pushes for answers on who is DOGE’s current administrator, and the nature of Musk’s relationship to the federal entity.
- The National Labor Relations Board is losing some of its office space, without any say in the matter according to its union. The NLRB Union said the General Services Administration unilaterally cancelled its five year lease on its office in Buffalo and has given regional staff 90 days to vacate the building. The union said that without office space employees have no place to hold trials, store materials to run elections, and meet with members of the public. GSA and the NLRB did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
- Democrats say Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s directive to cut defense spending will impact military readiness. Hegseth instructed the military services on Tuesday to identify $50 billion in programs for potential cuts to fund President Donald Trump’s national security priorities. Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.), the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the proposal “is deeply misguided” and that Hegseth’s “rushed strategy” would impact national security, economy and industrial base. Republicans, who traditionally support larger Defense spending, backed Hegseth’s plan. GOP lawmakers also proposed to increase the Pentagon’s budget by at least $100 billion over the next ten years.
- Democratic lawmakers are demanding answers from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth about the rising costs of the Pentagon’s immigration-related operations and their implications on the military’s readiness and morale. The Defense Department has estimated that the southern border operations will cost nearly $1 billion over the next eight months. The lawmakers believe the Pentagon doesn’t have a realistic estimate of how much these new operations will cost. That’s partially because the Government Accountability Office previously found that the DoD did not present reliable cost estimates, leaving out entire categories of expenses related to the border mission. The lawmakers also said the mission will affect military readiness. Service members executing the border mission have reported “dangerously low morale driven by an unclear mission, isolation, boredom and poor accommodations.”
- Lawmakers say the Department of Veterans Affairs is in the process of reinstating some recently fired probationary employees. Senate Democrats are calling on the VA to reinstate all 1,000 of its recently fired probationary employees. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), a service-disabled veteran, told reporters in a call Wednesday that her office has been in touch with fired VA employees who worked for the Veterans Crisis Line and helped process VA benefits claims for veterans. She said at least two former Veterans Crisis Line employees have told her office they are in the process of being rehired.
“After I raised these cases to the VA, and spoke out about them, it sounds like thankfully at least some of these employees will be rehired,” Duckworth said.
- The Department of Homeland Security's long-time head of its small business office is calling it a career. Darlene Bullock retired after 30 years of federal service, including the last 18 at DHS, five of which she led the Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization. As the executive director of the OSDBU, Bullock helped DHS earn an "A" or "A+" grade on the Small Business Administration's small business scorecard for the last 16 years. In 2023, the latest data available, DHS obligated $9.9 billion dollars, the highest amount in the department’s history, to small businesses. Of that $9.9 billion, more than $4.7 billion went to small, disadvantaged businesses.
- President Donald Trump has ordered the elimination of the Presidential Management Fellows program. An executive order signed Wednesday evening directs the Office of Personnel Management to “promptly terminate” the PMF program. The program is meant to bring in early-career workers with advanced degrees to eventually take on agency leadership roles. It’s been around for nearly 50 years. Already, many Presidential Management Fellows across agencies have been fired, as part of the sweeping terminations of probationary federal employees. In addition to ending the PMF program, Trump’s executive order also called for the elimination of Federal Executive Boards, a long-time network of federal executives across the country who help to locally manage and support federal employees.
- Two governmentwide contracts are extending their due dates for bids. Vendors have more time to finalize their proposals for both NASA's Solutions for Enterprise-wide Procurement (SEWP) VI Government-wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) and the General Services Administration's Alliant 3 contract vehicle. NASA is giving contractors five more days, to February 24, to submit final bids. This is the third time the SEWP program office extended the deadline. Over at GSA, vendors have until March 6 to submit their proposals instead of February 24. This is the first due date extension for Alliant 3. Both contracts are expected to draw hundreds of bidders.
