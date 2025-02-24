FEMA Advisory board starts to take shape

- A new advisory board that will consider reforms to the Federal Emergency Management Agency is starting to take shape. DHS put out the official charter for FEMA Review Council late last week. The council is slated to hold its first meeting by April 24 and deliver an initial report to the White House by late July. President Donald Trump has called for potentially eliminating FEMA and sending emergency management funds directly to states. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who has a seat on the new council, has said the administration should “get rid of FEMA the way it exists today.”
- Federal employees at the National Science Foundation will soon return to the office. But the office they head into may not be an NSF building. Employees in the D.C. area are expected to report to NSF headquarters in Alexandria, Virginia, starting today. But for NSF’s remote workers, the picture is different. In May, they’ll have to start reporting full-time to just “a federal building,” an agency spokesperson said. NSF said it’s also working with its union to figure out next steps for bargaining unit employees who have telework included in their union contract.
- The Trump administration is injecting Elon Musk’s DOGE into the agency regulatory process. President Donald Trump’s new executive order directs agencies to work with DOGE team leads to identify regulations that should be rescinded. Agencies have 60 days to come up with a list for the White House Office of Management and Budget. Agencies should also get DOGE and OMB approval for any new regulations. Trump has set a target of rescinding 10 rules or regulations for every new one.
- The FBI, the Defense Department and the Department of State are among the agencies pushing back against Elon Musk and the Office of Personnel Management's request for employees to list five things they accomplished last week. These three agencies told their employees not to respond to the OPM email that came Saturday early evening with a deadline of today before midnight. The agencies said they would respond to OPM as a department. Musk, the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency, posted on social media platform "X" that employees should explain what they did last week and failure to respond will be taken as a resignation. An OPM spokeswoman said individual agencies would decide the next steps once they receive the information.
- The terminations of thousands of federal employees will create ripple effects lasting well into the future. The Partnership for Public Service is warning that the Trump administration’s overhaul of the federal workforce not only impacts federal employees personally, but will also lead to worsening services to the public. The Trump administration has described its efforts as a way to bring accountability and efficiency to government operations. But Max Stier, the Partnership’s president and CEO, said the workforce reductions will have the opposite effect. “We’re going to see damage for many years to come because of the actions that are being taken now,” Stier said.
- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has fired Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Lisa Franchetti, the first woman to rise to the service’s top position. Hegseth also said he would replace Air Force Vice Chief of Staff General James Slife. In addition, the defense secretary is requesting nominations for the Judge Advocates General for the Army, Navy and Air Force, the officers responsible for overseeing the military justice system. In a statement to reporters late Friday night, Hegseth said “Under President Trump, we are putting in place new leadership that will focus our military on its core mission of deterring, fighting and winning wars." The announcement came shortly after the Trump administration removed General Charles Brown, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
- The Pentagon is preparing for a hiring freeze and ‘aggressive’ cuts to its probationary civilian workforce. The Office of the Secretary of Defense said it will reduce its civilian workforce by 5-8% to “produce efficiencies and refocus the department on the President’s priorities and restoring readiness in the force.” Approximately 5,400 probationary employees will be fired this week as part of the initial workforce reduction effort. After that, the Pentagon will pause hiring to “conduct a further analysis” of its personnel needs. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said “it is not in the public interest to retain individuals whose contributions are not mission-critical.
- The Trump administration is making even more personnel cuts to USAID. About 2,000 employees at the U.S. Agency for International Development in the Washington, D.C. area on now on paid administrative leave. An email obtained by Federal News Network said the agency is initiating a reduction in force for direct hire employees not responsible for mission-critical functions. These employees will no longer be able to conduct agency business or download any files. The workers, however, will be able to check USAID email for further guidance. Overseas personnel will be given access to the agency-funded return travel program and other benefits. In the meantime, the employees on paid administrative leave will be told in the coming week how they will be able to retrieve personal items from their workplaces.
