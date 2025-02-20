Postal Service and letter carrier union at an impasse over new labor contract

- The U.S. Postal Service and its letter carrier union are at an impasse over a new labor contract. The dispute now heads to a panel of third-party arbitrators. Members of the National Association of Letter Carriers overwhelmingly voted down a tentative agreement for a new contact earlier this month. USPS and the union failed to reach a new deal within a 15-day window.
- Lawmakers are once again pushing to give federal retirees full cost-of-living adjustments on their annuity payments. Senate Democrats reintroduced the Equal COLA Act this week. If enacted, the legislation would bring payments for retirees in the Federal Employees Retirement System in line with retirees in the older Civil Service Retirement System. For 2025, CSRS retirees received a 2.5% COLA, while FERS retirees received just a 2% COLA. Advocates of the bill say the relatively small difference each year can add up to thousands of dollars over time. The Equal COLA Act has been reintroduced for years but has so far not gained much traction in Congress.
- An industry group said federal agencies are not prepared to handle a major surge in air travel over the next decade. The U.S. Travel Association is urging President Donald Trump to establish a White House-led task force to lead on key travel reforms. A new report recommends modernizing the visa process ahead of the 2026 World Cup. And it also calls for making greater investments in the Transportation Security Administration’s screening technologies. Another key priority for the travel industry is ensuring full-strength Customs and Border Protection staffing at airport customs lanes.
- The impact of the decision to fire thousands of federal probationary employees will be felt for years. It will affect morale, recruiting and the delivery of services to citizens. That is the conclusion of a new and exclusive Federal News Network online poll of its readers. Out of almost 7,400 federal employees responding to the poll, 91% say the decision to terminate probationary employees will have the biggest impact on morale. Employees called the decision to terminate probationary employees "self-defeating," said it will make it harder to meet the goals of the Trump administration and wasteful after hiring and training these workers.
- The American Federation of Government Employees is trying to answer common questions from probationary feds who have been fired. Federal employees in their probationary periods generally have fewer job protections. But a fact sheet from the federal union details the rights the employees do have. Thousands of probationary workers have been removed from their jobs over the last several days, after the Trump administration encouraged agencies to fire them. Terminated employees have already filed a class action complaint with the Office of Special Counsel. Many others say they also plan to appeal to the Merit Systems Protection Board, which they can do if they believe they were fired based on partisan political reasons.
- The Pentagon has confirmed it’s next in line for significant program cuts, but the Defense Department will at least have a few months to plan for them. In a statement late Wednesday, Robert Salesses, the acting deputy Defense secretary, said DoD is targeting $50 billion in “offsets” in its 2026 budget. Those funds amounting to about 8% of the department’s budget would be taken from DoD’s existing spending plans and redirected to President Trump’s priorities. Salesses said the department intends to target what he called "woke programs" and "excessive bureaucracy."
- Another new CIO is on board at a cabinet level agency. Pavan Pidugu is the new CIO at the Transportation Department. He replaces Cordell Schacter, who was the CIO under the Biden administration over the last four years. Pidugu comes to Transportation headquarters after spending the last almost five years as the chief technology officer for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Before coming to FMCSA in 2020, Pidugu worked for Walmart, Target and NCR Corporation in senior technology roles. As DOT's CIO, Pidugu inherits a $4.5 billion IT budget, of which $2.6 billion is spent on operating and maintaining current systems.
- Katie Arrington is returning to the Pentagon as the department’s new chief information security officer. Arrington served as the Pentagon’s chief information security officer for acquisition and sustainment during the first Trump administration before she was suspended from her job amid allegations of disclosing classified information from a military intelligence agency. She reached a legal settlement with the government in 2022. Katie Arrington was the DoD’s major advocate for the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program, which requires vendors to meet baseline cybersecurity standards before they can bid on DoD contracts.
- The IRS is preparing to terminate about 6,000 of its probationary employees by the end of the week. The IRS is telling managers to be all hands on deck in the office to help with the offboarding process. An IRS official told Federal News Network that employees slated for termination were “deemed as not critical” to the ongoing tax filing season. The latest data from the Office of Personnel Management shows the IRS had more than 15,000 employees with less than a year on the job, as of May 2024. That’s a rough approximation of how many probationary employees it has.
- The plaintiffs in one of the lawsuits challenging the Trump administration’s unilateral attempt to shut down the U.S. Agency for International Development are asking a federal judge to hold government officials in contempt for flouting a court order that was supposed to restore the flow of funding to USAID contract and grant recipients. The emergency motion, filed in federal court Wednesday, came after the government said in its own filing that it still had authority to suspend or terminate “substantially all” of its agreements without violating the court’s temporary restraining order. The plaintiffs strongly disagree and are asking the court to impose sanctions. The government said it has terminated 498 USAID contracts and grants so far but has “not quantified” the number that are subject to stop work orders. The judge has given the government until 1 p.m. today to respond to the contempt allegations.
- House lawmakers are asking the military services to identify programs for potential cuts. Reps. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) and Adam Smith (D-Wash.) asked the military services to find infrastructure, programs or processes that are “no longer relevant to National Defense Strategy or are not producing the intended effects.” The lawmakers gave the services until March 1 to provide an initial list of programs that are no longer a priority. Rogers and Smith said Congress is committed to “eliminating waste, reforming acquisition processes and ensuring each dollar within the defense budget is spent wisely.” The request follows Republican efforts to increase defense spending by at least $100 billion over the next 10 years.
- The Justice Department is continuing to pursue cybersecurity false claims cases under the Trump administration. DoJ this week announced a new $11 million settlement with Health Net Federal Services. The agreement resolves claims that the company had falsely certified compliance with cyber requirements in a contract with the Defense Health Agency's TRICARE program. DoJ has increasingly used the False Claims Act in recent years to hold contractors accountable for meeting cyber requirements. Health Net Federal Services, LLC and Centene Corporation agree to pay over $11 Million to resolve False Claims Act liability for cybersecurity violations.
