TRICARE pharmacy changes impact military members

- Close to 400,000 military members with health insurance through TRICARE may have been impacted by pharmacy changes over the last couple years. The Defense Health Agency has gradually reduced the number of pharmacies available through TRICARE to cut costs and save taxpayer dollars. But the Government Accountability Office said the pharmacy changes could make it take longer for beneficiaries to access prescription drugs. DHA officials, though, said the pharmacy changes were only a reduction in participants’ choices for their preferred pharmacy, and not a loss of overall access. Still, GAO is recommending that the agency more closely monitor prescription timeliness and data, and make adjustments as needed.
- While the deferred resignation program is now closed, Defense Department employees who were on approved leave during that period may still have an opportunity to resign or retire under the program. The defense secretary will determine which positions are critical to DoD operations. Exempted employees will not be eligible for the program and their deferred resignation requests will be denied. DoD employees who qualify for the program will be placed on administrative leave as early as Feb. 28. The Defense Department will notify employees of its decision within the next few weeks.
- The Defense Department is taking steps to reinstate service members who refused the COVID vaccine. The Defense Department told the military services to contact all service members who separated from the military because they refused the COVID vaccine and inform them that they have an option to request reinstatement. The military services will report on their progress to reinstate unvaccinated service members every 30 days for the next 13 months. The memo comes after President Donald Trump pledged to reinstate service members forced out of the military for refusing the vaccine and provide them back pay. Approximately 8,200 service members were dismissed for not taking the vaccine during the Defense Department’s vaccine mandate that was in effect from August 2021 to January 2023.
- Top House Democrats are pushing back on the Trump administration’s firing of four FEMA employees. In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, the lawmakers also said FEMA is defying a court order that prohibits federal funding freezes. The Department of Homeland Security said the employees were fired for going around leadership to make housing payments for migrants. But the lawmakers said the employees were carrying out a congressionally mandated program. They are urging Noem to immediately reinstate the employees and comply with federal court orders to continue making grant payments.
- A federal union is raising alarms after hundreds of aviation workers were fired from their jobs. The Professional Aviation Safety Specialists (PASS) is warning that recent terminations will only increase the workload for employees still with Federal Aviation Administration. Hundreds of agency workers began receiving messages regarding terminations Friday evening, and that continued late into the night and over the weekend, according to the union. PASS, which represents agency workers, said FAA is already understaffed as it is. The union added that the firings are especially dangerous considering three deadly aircraft accidents occurred within the last month.
- Federal employees are challenging the Trump administration’s mass terminations. Multiple probationary employees who were fired last week have brought a class-wide complaint before the Office of Special Counsel. OSC investigates allegations of prohibited personnel practices. The employees are being represented by Democracy Forward and the Alden Law Group. The complaint to OSC comes as President Donald Trump seeks to fire its leader, Special Counsel Hampton Dellinger. A federal judge recently ruled Dellinger can stay in his position, but the Trump administration is preparing to take the battle over the Special Counsel position to the Supreme Court.
- The cloud security program for state and local governments has a new name. StateRAMP is now named GovRAMP. The non-profit that runs the program said the rebrand reflects the organization’s ongoing mission to unify cybersecurity frameworks across all levels of government. The rebrand, however, is not about changing the mission or strategic direction, but about better representing the community GovRAMP serves. Over the next year, the organization will gradually introduce GovRAMP branding elements. StateRAMP said it will do its best to maintain clear communication with the community.
- GSA is updating its contracts to meet the president's executive orders. GSA contracting officers must amend all open solicitations to remove any references to diversity, equity and inclusion and sustainable procurement. As part of GSA's new Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) deviations issued last week, it's telling contracting officers to also modify all existing contracts with more than six months remaining by removing these provisions. If a contract has less than six months remaining, GSA said contracting officers shouldn't take any action. These FAR deviations are part of how the agency is implementing recent executive orders from President Donald Trump.
Copyright
© 2025 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.