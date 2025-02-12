White House fires head of Merit Systems Protection Board

- Cathy Harris is out as the chairwoman of the Merit Systems Protection Board. An MSPB spokesman confirmed the White House terminated Harris's position and named Henry Kerner as acting chairman. The White House also demoted Ray Limon from the vice chairman position. Limon, however, remains on the board, which maintains the quorum to hold hearings. Harris became MSPB chairwoman in March 2024 and joined the board in June 2022. Kerner has been on the board since June. Previously, he was the special counsel of the Office of Special Counsel for almost six years.
- A new memo from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth orders all military services to pause accepting recruits with histories of gender dysphoria. All unscheduled, scheduled or planned medical procedures associated with affirming or facilitating a gender transition are paused as well. The memo was filed in federal court on Monday as part of legal proceedings challenging President Donald Trump's executive order to bar transgender people from serving in the military. Hegseth said service members with gender dysphoria who are already in the military will be treated with respect and dignity.
- Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) is pressing the Defense Department to consider allocating funds for mental healthcare mobile applications. In a letter to Defense Health Agency Director Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland, Fetterman said this funding would pay for itself in the long run. The estimated return on investment is approximately $4 for every dollar spent. The senator said most of DHA's mobile applications are outdated and have limited content. Over the last three months, only two applications were used by more than 1,500 users. Fetterman said building new mental health mobile applications should be part of the department’s suicide prevention efforts.
- President Trump has signed a new executive order aimed at downsizing the federal government. The EO requires agency heads to submit reorganization plans to the White House in 30 days. Trump is also directing agencies to prepare for large-scale reductions in force. The EO doesn't say when those would be initiated. But it does require agency heads to work with Elon Musk’s DOGE initiative on any hiring plans. Under the EO, agencies aren’t allowed to hire more than one person for every four people that depart.
- A new lawsuit filed on Tuesday alleges the Trump administration’s unilateral dismantling of USAID has left hundreds of millions of dollars in unpaid bills for work that has already been done. The suit by the Global Health Council and several other groups says the sudden stop-work orders have forced mass layoffs and furloughs throughout USAID's supply base. In a separate lawsuit, a federal judge ordered the agency to reinstate its employees from administrative leave, but that order didn't address the agency's contracts and grants.
- The General Services Administration is pursuing aggressive cuts to its workforce. A federal judge has paused the deadline for federal employees to accept the Office of Personnel Management’s “deferred resignation” offer. But at least five Senior Executive Service personnel from GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service have accepted the deal. The latest data shows GSA has more than 100 total SES employees. The agency set March 3 as its return to office deadline. But GSA says about 2,000 employees live more than 50 miles from the nearest regional office.
- Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins is taking on two temporary watchdog jobs. President Donald Trump named Collins as the interim head of the Office of Government Ethics and the Office of Special Counsel. Trump recently fired the permanent heads of both offices. Senate VA Committee Ranking Member Richard Blumenthal (D-N.Y.) said he’s against the reshuffle and that overseeing VA is a full-time job.
