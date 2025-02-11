White House orders Federal Executive Institute to shut down

- The Federal Executive Institute is closing down. President Trump signed an executive order yesterday instructing the Office of Personnel Management to take all necessary steps to eliminate FEI. The institute has been around since 1968 when President Lyndon Johnson established it as a senior staff college to serve the super grades of the civil service. Since then, more than 25,000 civil service managers have graduated from the program and today it's a part of OPM's Center for Leadership Development. The president said FEI has gotten away from its mission and instead the government should be refocused on serving taxpayers, competence and dedication to the Constitution, rather than serving the federal bureaucracy. Trump gave no timetable for FEI to go away.
- The deadline for the Office of Personnel Management’s “deferred resignation” offer remains on hold. But that’s not stopping lawmakers from seeking a closer look at who’s taking the deal. Congressman Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) is leading 49 House lawmakers to ask OPM for a breakdown of feds opting in by agency, location, GS level and length of service. The House lawmakers said they’re concerned the offer could disproportionately hollow out agency staffing in certain states or regions.
- The Trump administration's decision to put nearly all U.S. Agency for International Development employees on administrative leave is increasing the potential of waste, fraud and abuse. The USAID's inspector general is warning that humanitarian assistance programs are now at greater risk. The IG said this is because 90% of the employees at Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance were put on paid administrative leave. Auditors said that undermined two key oversight mechanisms to ensure accountability over humanitarian assistance funding, partner vetting and third-party monitoring. Additionally, auditors said USAID staff said this uncertainty also puts more than $489 million of food assistance at ports, in transit and in warehouses at risk of spoilage, unanticipated storage needs and diversion.
- The Office of Personnel Management is telling insurance companies for federal employees to no longer cover services for pediatric transgender surgeries or hormone treatments for the purpose of gender transition. OPM issued an updated call letter to carriers under the Federal Employees Health Benefits and Postal Service Health Benefits programs. OPM said these changes for the 2026 plans are to make sure the insurance companies comply with President Donald Trump's executive orders. Carriers also must reduce FEHB and PSHB premiums due to these changes as they develop their benefit and rate proposals for next year.
- The largest federal employee union is growing to record size under the Trump administration. The American Federation of Government Employees is on track to reach 325,000 dues-paying members by the end of this week. AFGE originally expected to meet that goal by the end of the calendar year. AFGE National President Everett Kelley said the union is seeing record growth as it fights the Trump administration’s policies to reduce the federal workforce.
"There's always ways to improve. But a shotgun blast is not the way to do it.” Kelley said.
- The Trump administration continues to fire the leaders of key independent agencies. President Donald Trump on Monday fired the director of the Office of Government Ethics David Huitema. No reason was provided by the White House. Huitema had just been confirmed for a five-year term in December. Trump has also sought to remove Special Counsel Hampton Dellinger from his position overseeing the Office of Special Counsel. But Dellinger is suing the Trump administration in federal court, arguing the law prevents his position from being terminated without justification.
- The CIA has sworn in Michael Ellis as the agency’s deputy director. Ellis has previously served as general counsel of the National Security Agency senior director for intelligence programs at the National Security Council and general counsel of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. He also served as an intelligence officer in the Navy Reserve. In a message to the CIA workforce Ellis said he expects their work to be free from bias, politics or any other distraction.
- Federal employees in the Washington DC metro area are able to take unscheduled leave or telework with the expected snow storm hitting the region. For those employees coming into the office, OPM said agencies should dismiss their employees no later than 2 pm. The National Weather Service said a winter storm warning would be in effect from 1 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday as snow totals could range between 4 and 8 inches. The heaviest snowfall is expected between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. today with officials predicting between 1 and 2 inches of snow may accumulate per hour.
