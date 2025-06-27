Bipartisan bill to revise rules for federal employee compensation advances out of committee

A bipartisan bill to revise the rules for federal workers’ compensation cases unanimously advanced out of a House committee this week. The legislation would revise the Federal Employees’ Compensation Act to allow physician assistants and nurse practitioners to treat feds in workers’ compensation cases. A previous version of the bill passed the House in 2022, but did not clear the Senate. Cosponsors of the bill say they’re hopeful it will pass both chambers this Congress.
Major cuts to a government watchdog’s budget remain on the table. The House Appropriations Committee advanced the legislative branch section of next year’s spending bill. In its current form it would cut the Government Accountability Office’s budget nearly in half and would limit its ability to determine if the Trump administration is unlawfully withholding funds already approved by Congress. GAO determined two agencies did this which is a violation of the Impoundment Control Act.
The Defense Department budget proposal for fiscal year 2026 includes a 3.8% pay raise for service members and investments in quality-of-life improvements, including $5 billion for unaccompanied housing. The budget also calls for an end strength increase of 25,000 troops compared to fiscal 2025. Meanwhile, the Army is projecting a roughly 6% decrease in advertising spending. Citing a successful recruiting environment, the Navy will maintain current recruiting funding levels, while increasing the service’s advertising budget by 5%.
The State Department is gearing up for imminent mass layoffs. The upcoming reduction in force focuses on the domestic civil service workforce but hundreds of Foreign Service employees detailed to U.S. offices right now will also receive RIF notices. Foreign Service officers typically rotate in and out of offices this month but the department is putting those new assignments on hold for now. State Department officials told lawmakers last month they plan to lay off nearly 1,900 employees. About 1,600 employees have already left the agency voluntarily.
The General Services Administration is asking agencies in the Washington, D.C. metro to cut back on electricity usage this week because of a heat wave. It’s advising them to take the stairs, instead of elevators, “whenever possible,” close window blinds in sunny office buildings, and turn off overhead lights and unused appliances to reduce energy consumption. GSA routinely sends these kinds of notices to federal building tenants in the summer to reduce the risk of brownouts and blackouts.
One GOP reconciliation provision may have some unintended consequences for federal employees. Senate Republicans are proposing to give 10% of any federal employee payroll deductions back to the government. The provision would add the 10% fee for deductions that go to any external organizations — most notably affecting federal unions collecting dues. But the American Federation of Government Employees says that’s not the only impact. The union points out that the same proposal, if enacted, would also affect donations to the Combined Federal Campaign. Any charity that participates in the CFC would have to give 10% of federal employees’ donations back to the government.
The Defense Department’s $848.3 billion budget request for fiscal 2026 is essentially flat compared to the fiscal 2025 funding levels. But the fiscal 2026 budget request is built around a “one budget, two bills” approach — meaning the reconciliation bill currently being debated in Congress will be considered part of the overall Defense budget. The reconciliation bill, a major piece of legislation Republicans are advancing through the House and Senate, includes $113.3 billion in mandatory defense funding. If passed, it would bring the Defense Department’s total budget to $961.6 billion. The one-time bill would fund shipbuilding, missile defense, munitions and quality of life improvements. The defense officials did not share what the department’s plan would be if Congress ultimately fails to approve the measure but said that “the President and the administration’s commitment to reconciliation is what led the department to be so confident in putting so many critical capabilities in the reconciliation bill.”