Salt Typhoon hackers compromise a state’s Army National Guard network

Michele Sandiford
July 17, 2025 7:55 am
  • Hackers connected to China extensively compromised a U.S. state’s Army National Guard network starting last March. That’s according to a June intelligence memo from the Department of Homeland Security. It details the “Salt Typhoon” group’s intrusion into National Guard networks and subsequent theft of sensitive data. DHS said Salt Typhoon’s successful hack could undermine the National Guard’s efforts to protect American critical infrastructure. The group has been connected to intrusions into U.S. mobile networks and the hacking of dozens of high-profile U.S. officials.
  • Senate Democrats are looking to bolster the Department of Veterans Affairs’ emergency response capabilities. The Advancing VA’s Emergency Response to Crises Act would require the VA to increase coordination with FEMA during emergencies and streamline the VA’s emergency management offices. Senate VA Committee Ranking Member Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) are leading the bill. They say recent natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic show the VA’s emergency response needs improvement.

  • Many federal forms, notices and websites are expected to soon stop showing any content that’s not written in English. New guidance from the Justice Department details the Trump administration’s expectations for agencies to comply with a recent order that made English the official language in the U.S. DOJ said it will be assessing its own inventory to weed out existing services that aren’t in English. The department is also suspending its website that currently offers resources to individuals with limited English proficiency. DOJ recommended that agencies use AI to fill in any areas where multilingual assistance would still be needed.

  • The Trump administration will allow a limited amount of telework to federal employees who request a religious accommodation. The Office of Personnel Management said it strongly encourages agencies to consider telework as a reasonable accommodation for religious practices. That includes sabbath observance, scheduled prayers, services and religious holidays. It’s a narrow carveout to the Trump administration’s policy requiring federal employees return to the office full time. OPM’s policy is in response to a 2023 Supreme Court ruling that made it harder for employers to deny a religious accommodation.

  • Federal employees have expanded options for using rideshare services while traveling for business. The General Services Administration renewed its governmentwide blanket purchase agreement with Uber for Business and added new options. Under the BPA, which has a ceiling of $75 million dollars, the changes include letting federal contractors, with permission of the contracting officer, access the rideshare services, and employees and contractors traveling overseas now can order cars through the contract. Another new feature of the contract is feds will have access to high-capacity vehicles to accommodate larger groups for fixed office routes, off-site parking, trainings and more.
  • Agencies set an all-time high for awards to small firms in 2024. For the second year in a row, agencies awarded more than 28% of all eligible prime contracts to small businesses in fiscal 2024. The Small Business Administration quietly released its annual small business scorecard on Monday. It showed agencies spent $183.5 billion with small firms last year, topping the government’s record in 2023 by $5 billion. At the same time, agencies also spent a record $69.6 billion through small business set-aside contracts in 2024, again topping their previous all-time high of $66.6 billion in 2023. In all, 21 out of 24 agencies received an “A” or “A+” on their individual scorecard, meaning they achieved at least 100% of their small business goals.

  • House Republicans are targeting several agencies for steep spending cuts next year. The National Science Foundation, Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Housing and Urban Development all face roughly 25% cuts to their fiscal 2026 budgets. That’s according to the appropriations package that House Republicans unveiled earlier this week. In some cases, the proposed cuts aren’t as steep as the Trump administration initially requested. But GOP appropriators are still aiming to give several agencies much smaller allocations for staffing. The Senate Appropriations Committee, on the other hand, is eyeing more modest changes for the 2026 budget.
  • The Trump administration is teeing up new cybersecurity policies. The White House is examining the next steps in the governmentwide effort to embrace zero trust cybersecurity. The Office of Management and Budget’s branch director for federal cybersecurity is Nick Polk. “Zero trust 2.0, we're still coalescing around the exact strategy here, but likely can be focused on specific initiatives we can undertake for the entire government,” Polk said. OMB is also finalizing new guidance around the purchase of unmanned aerial vehicles and the adoption of post-quantum cryptography.

  • President Trump has tapped Lt. Gen. Shawn Bratton to serve as the next vice chief of space operations. If confirmed, Bratton would succeed Gen. Michael Guetlein, who was nominated to lead the Pentagon’s ambitious Golden Dome missile defense initiative. Bratton currently serves as the Space Force’s deputy chief of space operations for strategy, plans, programs and requirements. He previously led the Space Training and Readiness Command. As the vice chief, Bratton would work alongside Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman. In addition, Trump tapped General Thomas Bussiere to serve as the next vice chief of staff for the Air Force.

  • The House Armed Services Committee’s version of the 2026 defense policy bill, passed Tuesday night after a full day of debate, endorses a 3.5% pay raise for service members. The committee passed its version of the Defense policy bill less than a week after the Senate Armed Services Committee advanced its version of the legislation. While the bill focuses heavily on reforming the Defense Department’s slow acquisition processes, it also includes provisions aimed at improving service members’ quality of life. The bill authorizes $18 billion for military construction, including $1.5 billion specifically for barracks, housing and childcare facilities. It also extends the child care pilot program that helps military families cover the cost of full-time child care in their homes through 2029. To improve access to medical services, the bill lowers the travel reimbursement threshold for specialty care appointments from 100 miles to 50 miles.

Michele Sandiford

Michele Sandiford is a Federal Drive producer at Federal News Network.

 

