Salt Typhoon hackers compromise a state’s Army National Guard network

The group has been connected to intrusions into U.S. mobile networks and the hacking of dozens of high-profile U.S. officials.
Join Federal News Network for Accelerate Together: Secure by AI 2025, a one-day virtual event presented by AWS. As the federal threat landscape rapidly evolves, especially with the rise of AI and cloud, agencies are rethinking how they secure systems and data.
Copyright © 2025 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.