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400 federal positions will now earn salaries of $400,000

OPM’s final rule this week aligns with President Donald Trump’s orders earlier this year to use the pay authority for up to 400 national security roles.

Michele Sandiford
August 28, 2026 2:33 pm
< a min read
     
  • Up to 400 federal positions can now earn salaries of $400,000. A new final rule from the Office of Personnel Management allows the higher pay rates for hundreds of workers under an authority known as “critical position pay.” The authority is meant to help agencies recruit and retain highly qualified and specialized government workers in mission-critical roles. OPM’s final rule this week aligns with President Donald Trump’s orders earlier this year to use the pay authority for up to 400 national security roles.
    (Final rule on critical position pay authority - Office of Personnel Management)

  • A former IT specialist for the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) pleaded guilty to giving national defense information to a foreign government. The Justice Department says Nathan Laatsch offered to provide classified information to a friendly foreign government starting in March 2025. He repeatedly transcribed multiple pages of notes while logged into his classified workstation and took the information away from his workstation hidden in his clothing. Laatsch is scheduled to be sentenced on January 27, 2027 and faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

  • Delayed maintenance on the Navy's nuclear-powered attack submarines has cost taxpayers $3.4 billion over the past 10 years. That's according to a new report from the Government Accountability Office out this week. The watchdog also says delays in decommissioning the subs over the next five years could cost more than $3.1 billion. GAO says the Navy should look at ways to decommission subs more efficiently. It also urges the Navy to make a plan to reduce downtime for attack subs that are still in use.

  • Artificial intelligence may become a more prominent part of the federal hiring process. The Office of Personnel Management is encouraging agencies to more widely adopt AI tools in their recruitment efforts. In a memo this week, OPM says work such as drafting position descriptions and job announcements, as well as screening resumes, can be improved with more AI use. Without increasing AI tools, OPM says agencies may be compromising the effectiveness and efficiency of the federal hiring process.

    •         Join us Oct. 1 & 2 for our Cyber Leaders Exchange event where government and industry experts will discuss how agencies can secure the AI-driven federal enterprise while advancing innovation and mission delivery. Register today!
  • Federal investigators say the ongoing White House construction contributed to radio problems that kept air traffic controllers from communicating with Marine One earlier this month. Controllers couldn't hear the calls that President Donald Trump's helicopter was getting ready to take off, so they cleared an airline jet to take off just as Marine One took to the air. The National Transportation Safety Board's preliminary report on the August 4 incident was released yesterday. Air traffic controllers and Marine One pilots met the week before the helicopter got too close to the airliner near Reagan National Airport to discuss problems with the tower not receiving the standard three-minute warning call ahead of Marine One flights.

  • The CIA is reshaping how it buys products and services. It's reducing the burden on its contracting officers and the contractors who work with the spy agency. Effie Fragogiannis, the CIA's chief procurement officer, said yesterday that the agency has eliminated 90% of the burdensome reviews that the CIA previously required for all contracts. She says the acquisition workforce now has more autonomy and is empowered to focus innovation and agility, and to streamline processes to deliver results. On the contractor side, the CIA developed a vendor onboarding playbook and held its first ever unclassified industry day earlier this year.
    (CIA reforming acquisition to relieve burdens - Intelligence and National Security Summit)

  • U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has awarded a nearly $17 million sole-source contract to buy 6,000 pairs of gloves that can deliver painful electric shocks. The agency says officers will use them to control detainees and protesters who resist. A notice published on SAM.gov yesterday says ICE entered into a no-bid contract to purchase the gloves from Compliant Technologies LLC, a Kentucky-based firm. The agency says that's the only company that can meet its needs. The deal includes the devices and support equipment and services. ICE moved forward with the purchase despite opposition from civil rights advocates and Democratic members of Congress, who said ICE officers cannot be trusted to use them appropriately.

  • A new Army memo is overhauling how the service buys software. The Army is turning to the commercial sector to send new software to the force faster. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll’s policy update all but abandons the longstanding practice of buying products that are custom-built for military needs. Instead, the Army will rely on commercial companies to tweak their existing products for soldiers to use. It plans to use commercial solutions openings and other transaction authorities to bring in a broader range of bidders. The approach can cut the traditional solicitation process from more than a year down to days or weeks.

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Michele Sandiford

Michele Sandiford is a Federal Drive producer at Federal News Network.

 

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