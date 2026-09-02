August was a month of rebounds for the TSP

All TSP funds ended in the black, with the highest increase being the I Fund at 3.3%, followed by the C and S Funds at 2.7% and 2.3%, respectively.
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Michele Sandiford is a Federal Drive producer at Federal News Network.