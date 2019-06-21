Looking forward to retirement, seriously?

While I’m taking some time off I’ve asked several readers to fill in the space with guest columns for some fresh material and different viewpoints. Today’s is from Abraham Grungold, a long-time fed, part-time financial coach and successful Thrift Savings Plan investor:

I have been a federal employee since 1985 and I plan to retire in less than two years. That will give me over 35 years of federal service and I know that my annuity, thrift savings account and social security benefits will satisfy my retirement lifestyle.

Over the years, I always heard what coworkers would do in retirement. This plan always revolved around a new retirement career, making a major purchase like a boat or vacation home. Many employees would dread retiring because they did not know what they would do with themselves or they felt that they could not retire.

The one thing retirement experts always said is have a plan of what will you do with your time. What will you do during your 16 hour-day. Working full-time and acquiring more long-term debt does not appear to be desirable or smart. Once they were in retirement, I would hear only negativity. They hated their new retirement job, they sold their boat and their vacation home is a money pit.

Retiring for me is something that I am looking forward to and not dreading. Living debt-free and not committing to another career seems more desirable. I am going to do the exact same things I was doing before retirement: Continue my business as a financial coach, golf, volunteer and travel.

Each week I will be busy, but not stuck to a rigid schedule. I will earn some wages but not be dependent on it to get by. Most important, I will still be able to do everything I want and continue living debt free. For more tips you can find me on LinkedIn or Facebook.

