Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Mike Causey
 
Federal Report
 
...

Where are you spending Independence Day?

July 4, 2019 1:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Whether you are participating in a family cookout or handling air traffic, have fun and enjoy.

In addition to being our country’s big national holiday — and mid-summer celebration — it’s one of those holidays where you can actually loosen up and have fun.  Which is the plan here are Federal News Network where a number of us (including yours truly) are celebrating by not being at work.

If you are on the job today — helping in defense, security, public safety or public health, thanks from those of us lucky enough to be off duty.

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Terry Wing

Advertisement

The phrase “as American as apple pie” is misleading. Like pies, apples were a European import as well. Unlike America, where only the crab apple is native, England had more than 70 apple types by the 1600s, all developed by the Middle Eastern stock brought by the Romans. The Mayflower carried apple seeds, and the first orchard in the new world was planted on Beacon Hill in Boston in 1625.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Source: The U.S. Apple Assn.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Mike Causey

Mike Causey is senior correspondent for Federal News Network and writes his daily Federal Report column on federal employees’ pay, benefits and retirement. Follow @mcauseyWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
4th of July All News Commentary Federal Report Mike Causey Workforce

Top Stories

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.