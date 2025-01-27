Army’s new pilot program separates recruiters and processors

The pilot program is designed to shift administrative tasks to processing teams, which will allow recruiters to focus on marketing the military service.

The Army has kicked off a pilot program this month at two Miami-area recruiting stations, aimed at reducing bureaucratic hurdles and letting recruiters focus on what they do best — pitching the military service to young Americans.

Dubbed as the Focused Engagement Distributed Processing (FEDP) program, the initiative seeks to shift administrative tasks such as appointment scheduling and most of the paperwork process to processing teams, allowing recruiters to focus on marketing the military service to and connecting with potential recruits.

The pilot program is an attempt to “recruit in a different way,” said Col. Kristin Saling, the acting director of Army People Analytics in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army.

“We’re trying to centralize a lot of the paperwork process, getting it out of our recruiting stations and freeing up recruiter time to go and do what they’re good at, to go recruit,” said Saling.

In addition, the service is working to consolidate the fragmented tools recruiters and processing teams are currently using into a single, streamlined platform. The Army is also leveraging new capabilities that allow recruits to submit documents electronically, reducing multiple in-person visits to recruiting stations.

“Having that capability will free up our recruiters time so they can spend more time engaging,” said Saling.

Recruiters tasked with the critical mission of bringing new talent into the military often find themselves juggling the demands of engaging with potential recruits and building those relationships while also managing a large volume of administrative paperwork.

While the program promises to shorten processing recruitment times and lighten recruiters’ administrative burden, the challenge, however, is separating the salesman from the processing part and having clear and open lines of communication between the sales side and the administrative side of the house.

“The biggest concerns they raised are ones we have as well — how do we keep the connection and communication going between the Recruiter and those doing the processing — you don’t want a recruiter to tell someone they’re good when the processor finds out they will have an issue with medical screening, and experiments like this have failed due to not having a good system for team recruiting — appropriate credit for work, future Soldiers knowing the appropriate POC, etc.,” Saling wrote in a LinkedIn post.

“These are things we have to make sure we’ve built into our workflows, and this is a good reminder.”

Florida, along with California and Texas, have historically been the strongest regions for Army recruiting — in fiscal 2024, for instance, Texas accounted for 13.3% of Army recruits, while Florida contributed almost 10% of new soldiers.

Miami has been particularly successful as a recruiting hub for the Army, and its high density of stations and proximity to a Military Entrance Processing Station and the Miami Recruiting Battalion were key factors in selecting the city for this pilot program.

“Miami was chosen for a variety of reasons – it is a large market in an urban environment – the proximity of recruiting offices means we can shift and realign roles without the need to move people or facilities. It minimizes both costs and disruption to Soldiers’ daily routines allowing for holistic observation without requiring expenses related to moving people or facilities,” Madison Bonzo, an Army spokesperson, told Federal News Network.

“Also, there is untapped potential in the Miami area, allowing us to test the idea that if we can provide our recruiters additional time to focus on proactive engagement with the community rather than finalizing paperwork, they will be able to bring more Soldiers into the Army.”

After falling short of its recruitment targets for years, the Army managed to bring in enough soldiers in 2024, but just barely. The service, however, bumped up its recruiting goals by thousands in 2025 — the plan is to onboard 61,000 new soldiers and 10,000 people into the delayed entry program this year.

And the Army seems to be well-positioned to meet its recruitment targets once again in 2025 — current projections indicate the service will have about 36,800 recruits by February.

“We normally know by about the March time frame if we’re going to make it or not. We call this particular period the bathtub months because nobody’s graduating from school. A lot of people aren’t going out and looking for jobs in the military. Between January and March, start hitting March, enlistments tick up and that’s when we start signing those new-to-be high school graduates. So we get a surge of folks joining the Army in the summer. We get a surge of folks joining the Army around the end of the fiscal year, and really not too much happening right now,” said Saling.

“If you’re seeing that number at the halfway point to our goal, that’s actually pretty good. We’re pretty pleased with where we’re going from there.”

