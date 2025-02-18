GSA cuts probationary hires tasked with reducing federal office space

Several agencies, including GSA, recently rescinded telework and remote agreements for their employees, and set targets for all staff to return to the office.

The Trump administration is calling for major reductions in federal office space. But leaders at the General Services Administration, the federal government’s landlord, are firing employees tasked with rolling back its real estate footprint.

GSA’s Public Buildings Service fired several of its employees still in their one-year probationary period last week.

A former realty specialist at PBS, who requested anonymity to avoid retaliation, said she and her coworkers in a GSA regional office were fired last week. The former PBS employee told Federal News Network she helped manage leased office space on behalf of GSA’s tenant agencies.

“Every single agency out there, we were in charge of getting them leased office space, so that they could work in there … That was even more necessary because there’s not enough space if everyone returns to work, because everybody was working remotely,” the former PBS employee said. “If they’re all going to go back to office, we’re going to need more office space, which gives us more work, because we need to lease more spaces.”

Several agencies, including GSA, recently rescinded telework and remote agreements for their employees, and set near-term targets for all staff to return to the office full-time.

GSA employees have been told to report to the office full-time, starting March 3. About 2,000 GSA employees — more than 15% of its workforce — live more than 50 miles from the nearest GSA regional office.

Michael Peters, commissioner of GSA’s Public Buildings Service, told staff in an email earlier this month that non-Defense Department federal building space — both owned and leased — “should be reduced by at least 50.”

“This reduction will come from more efficient space utilization, as well as an overall downsizing of the federal workforce,” Peters wrote.

The lower operating and maintenance costs, he added “will enable us to deliver higher-quality work environments over a smaller, more appropriately-sized footprint.”

He added that he expects this new approach will allow PBS to “further consolidate and reduce space, as well as downsize the associated support staff and other PBS resources.”

Peters said the PBS is also restructuring away from an “outdated and inefficient model” of 11 regional offices across the country.

To meet this goal PBS employees have been terminating leases that were in their “soft term,” which means those leases could be terminated.

“The last thing I did before yesterday was work on the termination of leases because they were expiring and our mission is to reduce the footprint,” the former PBS employee said.

It’s not clear how many probationary employees GSA fired last week. A GSA spokesperson told Federal News Network that “GSA does not comment on internal personnel matters.”

Before GSA’s recent headcount reduction, the recently fired PBS employee said her office needed to increase hiring. Her regional office, she added, had three unfilled vacancies, and was in the process of hiring a fourth employee, but rescinded the job offer after President Donald Trump took office last month.

“We are in a deficit as far as employees,” she said.

OPM asked agencies earlier this month to send a list of probationary employees, and whether or not they wanted to keep them. Agencies were given a 200-character limit to explain why a probationary employee should stay in government.

The former PBS employee said she and her former coworkers, who were also probationary employees, expected they would be the first to go if OPM didn’t meet its headcount reduction goal from its “deferred resignation” offer.

“The three of us were scared that if the deferred resignation does poorly, then they will go for new hires,” she said. “We knew that we were going to get targeted. Our director spoke to us three times a day, every day, just to give us consolation, tell us how they wanted to retain us, and how hard they were trying — but not necessarily being heard at the D.C. level,” she said.

The PBS employee received her termination email at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and wrote to her supervisor for clarification.

“She wrote back, saying, ‘I’m so sorry, I didn’t even know this was going to happen. I don’t know what to tell you,'” she said.

In the email, shared with Federal News Network, Public Buildings Service Commissioner Michael Peters told probationary employees, “I do not consider it in the best interest of the government to retain you in the Federal service and have decided to terminate your appointment during your probationary period.”

“Probationary periods are an essential tool for agencies to assess employee performance and manage staffing levels,” he wrote.

Employees who are terminated during their probationary period have limited appeal rights. They can appeal to the Merit Systems Protection Board, if they allege their termination was based on partisan political reasons, marital status, taken for pre-appointment reasons or in violation of agency regulations.

The former PBS employee said she relocated to a new state for her position. She rented an apartment, bought new furniture and a car — and was in the process of selling her previous home in another state. Her 80-year-old parents she helps support were also in the process of moving to be closer to her.

The former PBS employee has worked in private-sector real estate for about a decade, but said she was excited to accept a federal job offer last year.

“I feel that not only am I serving my country, I think it’s a big matter of pride and honor,” she said.

