OPM memo that ‘categorically’ exempted military spouses from RTO ‘did almost nothing’

The OPM memo that 'categorically' exempted military spouses was celebrated as a win, but military spouses say it “did almost nothing” for them.

After public pressure from members of Congress and military families, the Office of Personnel Management “categorically” exempted federally employed military spouses from the Trump administration’s return-to-office mandate. The memo was celebrated as mission accomplished, but military spouses say it “did almost nothing” for them.

In a Feb. 12 memo, Office of Personnel Management Acting Director Charles Ezell said all federal agencies should make sure their return-to-office plans “categorically exempt all military spouses authorized to engage in remote work.”

The directive applies to all federal employees married to a military member who is either serving active-duty, deceased, or who had a disability rating of 100% on the date of retirement.

But federal agencies are still trying to find loopholes — military spouses say “it almost feels like they are purposely trying to misinterpret the guidance.”

One remote military spouse who works in human resources at the Defense Department reported to the installation she lives by, not her actual office, on the first return-to-office day. Her leadership said she wasn’t qualified for the exemption as a military spouse because she lived within a 50-mile radius of an approved location, which can be a military installation.

Since her office and her team are in a different state, her job is still being done via Microsoft Teams and email. Her day-to-day of what she was doing prior to the Feb. 6 return-to office mandate hasn’t changed at all — the only difference is that she is now physically present in a building.

“I am working down here, literally, with people that I don’t know. I am just here by myself,” she said.

“The clarifying guidance came out Feb. 12. That was black and white, and we’re still confused. It has now been upchanneled to someone higher to get their read and interpretation of the guidance. But if I’m being honest, I’m not too hopeful that they’re going to read it correctly.”

The revised OPM guidance came after a group of lawmakers put pressure on the administration to fully exempt federal workers married to service members and national security professionals to ensure they can continue their careers when their spouses are required to relocate.

Two members of Congress introduced a bill on Feb. 5 that would exempt all federally employed military spouses from “any requirement to return to full-time in-person work” and allow them to engage in “both remote work and telework.”

While the bill might have served as a catalyst for the revised memo, it still only mentions remote work. Most military spouses’ telework agreements have been cancelled prior to the updated directive because their positions didn’t technically qualify as “remote” or didn’t have that exact remote packaging language.

And since the latest memo doesn’t explicitly mention telework, agencies are parsing over the language and not providing an exemption for teleworking military spouses.

Another military spouse and a mother of two said she had teleworked full-time for four years. She later signed a telework agreement to start coming in twice per pay period, or once a week — the agreement has now been canceled and she’s been going into the office full-time.

“I don’t even think a lot of my leadership is tracking it or even cares about it. I had a coworker who’s a fellow military spouse bring it to me over at my desk, and he said, ‘Did you see this?’ But nobody’s talking about it. I said something to my supervisor. She said, ‘That’s only for remote work.’ Like they don’t even care,” she said.

And while the revised guidance requires federal agencies to continue appointing military spouses to remote work positions, there’s no guarantee she will be able to keep her job if her husband gets a permanent change of station (PCS) assignment.

“Maybe if I was PCSing, they would transfer my position to a remote position. But that’s not even guaranteed. As of now, there’s no remote positions. You can’t apply for a remote position. You have to get a position, and then just hope that somebody will create a remote position for you as a military spouse,” she said.

“My husband is a special operations officer. We talk about supporting the warfighter — he’s the definition of a warfighter. He flies a special operations plane. He gets called when things pop off. And he feels like his family’s not being supported. It’s just a whole effect on the whole family when I’ve been teleworking for four years now fully successfully. And it’s just taken away for me to just go plug in my computer and do the same thing an hour and a half away. And it makes no sense.”

The memo also exempts spouses married to service members who have a 100% disability rating received on the date of their retirement. Most military members, however, don’t have their disability rating on the day they leave.

“That is absurd. That doesn’t all get sorted out the day you leave,” one military spouse, who works at the Department of Health and Human Services and whose husband is a 100% disabled veteran, told Federal News Network.

She is currently on a telework agreement but is set to return to the office full-time by mid-March. The pressure to clarify the revised OPM memo, she says, should once again come from members of Congress.

“Leadership isn’t standing up or doing anything. Everyone tells me, “Ask again, get it in writing.” I’m not trying to get fired, just like they don’t want to get fired. This really needs to come from the Congressional representatives again, pushing OPM to clarify that memo, or we’re not going to get it,” she said.

House Dems pressing the administration on telework agreements for military spouses

A group of 13 House Democrats is pressing OPM about military spouses on telework or remote work agreements not receiving clear guidance from their agencies on how they plan to implement that exemption.

In a letter to Office of Personnel Management Acting Director Charles Ezell and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday, House Democrats said they request that Ezell and Rubio “immediately ensure that all federal agencies reinstate or approve remote work and telework agreements for military spouses that were in place or in process prior to Jan. 20.”

The Dems say OPM should provide additional guidance to federal agencies, clarifying that employees who are “categorically exempt” from the Jan. 20 return-to-office memo can continue to work under their remote or telework agreement that were in place prior to Jan. 20.

OPM also needs to issue guidance requiring agencies to review and process any remote work or telework applications that are still pending for employees who are “categorically exempt” from the RTO directive.

In addition, OPM should provide clear instructions to agencies allowing employee counseling, distribution lists, and employee organization groups for military families.

“Some agencies shut down email distribution lists that many military connected employees use to communicate and share important information and resources. In response to President Trump’s Executive Order “Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing,” agencies have paused critical services and terminated information channels for military-connected employees centered on such wide-ranging issues as cancer survival, infertility, and managing single-parenthood,” the Democrats wrote in the letter.

Copyright © 2025 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.