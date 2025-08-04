Competing numbers emerge on federal workforce reductions

It will still take a while before there’s a complete picture of what the impacts will be of the Trump administration’s changes to the federal workforce.

The Office of Personnel Management on Thursday morning provided the most up-to-date federal workforce numbers that we’ve seen so far, reporting that about 154,000 federal employees opted into the deferred resignation program (DRP) and left their agencies this year.

But OPM’s number contrasts with another that came out the same day: In a separate report, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) estimated that roughly 200,000 federal employees had taken the DRP.

Then later that afternoon, the Partnership for Public Service published its own report. It used a combination of agency announcements, government documents and media reports to estimate that 148,000 total federal employees have so far either left or been pushed out of their jobs this year.

On Friday morning, OPM Director Scott Kupor told Fox Business he expected the total decreases to the federal workforce to eventually be more than double the 154,000 employees that OPM said opted into the DRP. That would put the reductions somewhere above the 300,000-employee mark.

“In the last administration, basically, they grew this workforce by about 20 percent,” Kupor said in the interview. “We’re really talking about right-sizing the government to roughly where it was when President Trump left office last time.”

The bottom line is, the federal workforce numbers are all over the place. And as agencies continue to collect and publish data, it will still take a long time before we fully understand the scope of the Trump administration’s reshaping of the federal workforce.

Max Stier, president and CEO of the Partnership for Public Service, blamed any discrepancies in the Partnership’s data on a lack of transparency from the Trump administration for months.

“We’re seeing a pitch-black battlefield with lots of carnage that is growing on a daily basis from the changes that the Trump administration is making to our government, and we have little pen lights of information,” Stier told reporters during a press conference Friday. “We think we need a floodlight.”

Stier also acknowledged Kupor’s recent efforts to provide more transparency, for the first time, into what the federal workforce numbers look like right now.

And that effort toward more transparency may continue to pay off. OPM is undertaking a major update to one of its largest data assets on the federal workforce: FedScope. Currently, there’s a multi-month lag each time OPM updates the data on FedScope. For instance, in early July, OPM published data for March 2025, leaving a four-month lag in seeing those details.

“I’m hoping that they will figure out a way to offer closer to real-time information, but it’s not there right now,” Stier said.

Because OPM updates FedScope only a couple times a year, it most likely won’t be until much later this fall, or even sometime next year, that deeper data on the workforce reductions will emerge. And even then, the data may look pretty different. The Partnership for Public Service raised concerns about changes OPM made to what it publishes in FedScope, including reclassifying data on disciplinary and performance-based terminations.

“Typically the third-largest separation category and one of the primary vehicles DOGE has used to fire probationary employees, these actions are now grouped under ‘other separations’ alongside deaths,” the Partnership wrote in a July 10 blog post. “This change significantly weakens transparency and will make it harder for stakeholders to track how the administration is using this mechanism to reshape the federal workforce.”

Impacts of reductions so far

At the same time, Stier said it wasn’t only about how many federal employees are out of their jobs — it’s who has left.

“What we’ve seen here is a process that over-indexes to getting rid of the people who are likely to have been the most talented and the highest performers, rather than the those that may have been providing less for the for the American public,” Stier said. “There are extraordinarily, very talented people who are still in our government, but many of those that have left are people who, frankly, do have other options.”

It would be impossible to point out every impact of the governmentwide layoffs and federal workforce reductions so far. And there are likely many more impacts that will come to light as time goes on. But the Partnership’s research so far makes it clear that the effects of the vacancies are showing up across virtually all agencies.

The IRS, an agency taking one of the deepest workforce cuts, may face challenges during next year’s filing season after losing more than a quarter of its employees this year.

The State Department, after its most recent round of layoffs, is looking at potential further staffing and resource issues — especially in the mid-level and senior-level ranks of its workforce.

The Energy Department’s workforce reductions are weakening security and economic growth, according to some lawmakers and former agency advisors.

Despite scrapping its plans for initially much deeper staffing cuts, the Department of Veterans Affairs has still lost employees in veteran-facing, mission-critical positions due to attrition — although the agency is planning to rehire for the roles.

And staffing shortages at OPM are putting some of its internal operations at risk, including the management of its health insurance programs covering both federal employees and Postal Service workers.

What still lies ahead

Last week, Blumenthal blasted the Trump administration and Department of Government Efficiency for the widespread layoffs in government, calling them a waste of money.

In his report, Blumenthal argued that the workforce reductions have created $14.8 billion in spending, rather than the savings DOGE has been trying to accomplish. That’s due to paying tens of thousands of federal employees who took a separation incentive and left their jobs through the DRP.

“DOGE was clearly never about efficiency or saving the American taxpayer money,” Blumenthal said.

In response to Blumenthal’s arguments, OPM’s Kupor said paying federal employees not to work through the DRP is only a temporary cost, and that he believes it will lead to greater savings in the long run. In a blog post last week, Kupor argued that the DRP would eventually save over $20 billion annually.

“By the way, the DRP isn’t unusual. It mirrors what employers in the private sector across the country do every day, offer certainty and clarity to employees while restructuring in a responsible, mission-first way,” Kupor wrote. “What’s ‘unusual’ is pretending government is exempt from the same pressures every other organization faces in a rapidly changing world and not understanding the simple difference between one-time severance costs and ongoing annual cost savings.”

But Stier said it’s also a matter of how the layoffs took place across government. He urged agencies to view federal employees as people, rather than just numbers.

“The communication has been horrible,” Stier told reporters last week. “The process has been extraordinarily painful and difficult, and their role and work has been devalued.”

More federal workforce reductions likely lie ahead. Agencies are still in the process of moving forward with their reorganization and reduction-in-force plans, even as those White House directives play out in court.

But as the Trump administration’s workforce changes continue to unfold, we may — at the very least — start to see more details and more transparency emerge on how, when and where they’re happening. And beyond the workforce data, we may also start to see more on how those changes are impacting agencies’ missions.

