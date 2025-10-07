Shutdown exacerbates existing financial burdens for military families

"This comes at a time when many families are already experiencing undue financial stress. The shutdown really creates a pain point to it," Lindsay Knight said.

As the 2025 government shutdown drags on, military families nationwide are bracing for its fallout. Last week, Blue Star Families conducted a poll to better understand how the funding lapse is affecting the military community — and the results paint a troubling picture of financial strain and mounting stress that families are already under.

The advocacy group fielded the poll from Oct. 1 through Oct. 3. Out of 168 individuals who completed the survey, 57% identified as the spouse or partner of an active-duty service member, while another 20% of participants were the spouse or partner of a veteran.

Among active-duty respondents, most were spouses or partners of mid-career enlisted service members in the E-5 to E-9 ranks, making up 55% of participants. Another 23% were spouses or partners of junior enlisted personnel in the E-1 through E-4 ranks. Army families made up about 41% of respondents, followed by the Air Force at 20%, the Navy at 15% and the Coast Guard at 9%.

The families’ main concerns about the shutdown fell into two categories — financial stability and overall mental and physical well-being. About 72% of participants said the possibility of delayed paychecks was their most pressing concern, while nearly as many respondents said they were worried about the added stress and anxiety the shutdown was causing in their households.

In addition, about 55% of families said they are concerned they would need to dip into personal savings to cover costs during the shutdown, 30% said they could be forced to take out a loan and 36% of respondents worried that access to healthcare could be delayed or disrupted.

Lindsay Knight, Blue Star Families’ chief impact officer, said the poll highlights just how closely financial instability is tied to mental and physical well-being for military families.

“One of the things that Blue Star Families has built all of our data and all of our programs around is really that upstream solutions to financial stressors, whether that be paycheck related or food insecurity related, are all incredibly tied to mental health and well-being. If we can solve for those upstream financial or food security challenges, we know that in the process we are also supporting healthier, more resilient families that aren’t undergoing those stressors further down the road,” Knight told Federal News Network.

Mounting challenges

The 2025 shutdown comes at the tail end of the permanent change of station season — the time each year when roughly 600,000 military families relocate to new duty assignments. While the military reimburses some PCS expenses, military families still spend an average of about $8,000 out of pocket during each move.

“That is already a huge financial burden for the vast majority of families going into September, October. So then for a shutdown to come and threaten the stability of the paychecks that they’re depending on really exacerbates just some ongoing financial stressors that are part of the military family lifestyle,” Knight said.

Research from Blue Star Families also shows that many households have little financial cushion, with one in three military families having less than $3,000 in savings.

“Those percentage of folks that are either talking about taking things out of savings or talking about taking out a loan, it’s because they either have to take out a loan because they don’t have that in savings, and they most likely don’t have that in savings not because they’ve been financially irresponsible, but because they just paid $8,000 out of pocket to move across the country and then there’s no paycheck coming. So it’s really that compounded effect that leads to some truly troublesome and problematic financial instability within the military family population,” Knight said.

Additionally, about 23% of respondents said they would need to access a food bank during the shutdown — Blue Star Families has consistently found that food insecurity among active-duty families remains higher than the national average.

“If you were already feeling the brunt of food insecurity and already going to a food bank or pantry, and then it’s compounded with not receiving a dependable paycheck, it really just digs a hole deeper,” Knight said.

“It’s not that these are new issues that we’re not hearing about during the year. It’s just it comes at a time when many families are already experiencing undue financial stress, and then this really exacerbates all of those conditions that were already there. The government shutdown really creates a pain point to it,” she added.

In response to the shutdown, the advocacy group has launched several efforts to connect military and veteran communities with critical resources, including its online platform, Blue Star Neighborhood, which has already grown to nearly 140,000 members. Resources are organized by rank, branch and geography, which allows members to find national programs — such as loans available through USAA — as well as local options like food pantries that serve military families near chapter locations.

If you would like to contact this reporter about recent changes in the federal government, please email anastasia.obis@federalnewsnetwork.com or reach out on Signal at (301) 830-2747.

Copyright © 2025 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.