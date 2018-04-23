Listen Live Sports

The different flavors of search

April 23, 2018 4:38 pm
 
Today’s guest is George Young, Vice President U.S. Sector for Elastic.

George Young, vice president, US Public Sector, Elastic

Every agency is under the gun to absorb more and more data in a wide variety of formats.  The problem is providing relevant results. One approach is to look at your specific problem and “test drive” open source code to see if it works.  When it comes to searching big data fast, this is where Elastic fits.

It can handle structured and unstructured data.  There are areas of the federal government where it is used in the world of satellite imagery.  Elastic provides a distributed, multi-tenant, and scalable solution to many search requirements.

During the interview, Young focuses on the threat landscape today and how a tool like Elastic can help.  He likes to think of Elastic as a decision-making tool.  He expands upon the concept of the amount of data presented, how it is amplified by machine learning, and then how to make sense of the information.

One way to maintain vigilance with your cybersecurity posture is to try out innovative tools like Elastic to see if they are a good fit in your environment.

Tuesdays @ 1 p.m.

Host John Gilroy

Federal Tech Talk looks at the world of high technology in the federal government. Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. John covers the latest government initiatives and technology news for the federal IT manager and government contractor. Follow John on Twitter @raygilray.

