Zero trust security: Is it the key to protecting your data?

April 16, 2018 5:18 pm
 
Today’s interview is with Sean Frazier, Advisory CISO – Federal at Duo Security.

Head shot of Sean Frazier
Sean Frazier, Duo Security

Many listeners know that June of 2018 is the deadline for federal agencies to comply with NIST guidelines for user/identity authentication. Today’s environment where data is moving to the cloud, the hardware is changing, users are changing, contractors are being allowed access to information means that more attention must be given to authentication.

Frazier has a wealth of information on implementing stronger authentication controls. During the interview, he talks about the zero trust security model. He views this as a model for protecting data.

Sean sees the federal government’s authentication environment as one where access can dynamically change. Further, system administrators must worry about limiting the time for access as well as changing access to data changes. He agrees with well-known Joe Stuntz when he emphasized the value of the PIV process, if not the actual PIV in a dynamic environment.

If you are seeking information on improving authentication, Duo Security has several case studies at their website that highlight solutions in the federal area.

Tuesdays @ 1 p.m.

Host John Gilroy

Federal Tech Talk looks at the world of high technology in the federal government. Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. John covers the latest government initiatives and technology news for the federal IT manager and government contractor. Follow John on Twitter @raygilray.

