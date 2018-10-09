The future of cybersecurity

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

If anyone can make a comment about innovation it would be Zulfikar Ramsan, chief technology officer at RSA Security. In addition to his having a Ph.D. from MIT, Dr. Ramzan also has 51 patents.

He joined host John Gilroy on this week’s Federal Tech Talk to discuss innovation concepts, handling large data sets and artificial intelligence.

During the interview Ramsan elucidates upon his four rules of innovation. His four questions are: Is the concept innovative? Does is distinctly solve a problem? How does it fit as part of an end-to-end system? Finally, what are the key assumptions are needed for success?

It is always fascinating to see how technology people always pursue the latest shiny thing Over the past 12 years we have seen many. We have all been deluged with the cloud, big data and blockchain.

The phrase of the day seems to be artificial intelligence (AI). Ramzan observes that AI is designed for legitimate data sets. If you assume that the data is valid, you may be able to make valid conclusions, however, if you have artificial intelligence or just guess it will not hold up.

This has important ramifications for cybersecurity. He refers to an article “Why AI is important for cybersecurity.”