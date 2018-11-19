Informatica: A new way of thinking about data

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Most listeners have heard of Informatica – they have been in business since 1993.

Ronen Schwartz, senior vice president and general manager, Data Integration and Cloud Integration at Informatica is this week’s guest on Federal Tech Talk with John Gilroy, and he brings a global perspective to the interview. He works with major commercial and federal accounts and see trends.

From his perspective, everyone is getting swamped with new technology, data, and security requirements. The only hope of survival is to go back to basics and structure the metadata so the systems can interoperate an scale.

Six words sum up Schwartz’s interview: a new way of thinking about data. This is not just moving to the cloud, this is switching around the way we think about data.

One illustration that emerged in the conversation is the concept the everyone has been searching for the next killer app and it has been right in front of us: data itself. We must look at systems that can have the metadata well organized, it opens up the world of scale.

Finally, when that unexpected data set arrives and is ten times larger than expected, the way you structured you system will allow you to handle the data in a practical manner.

Schwartz scrupulously avoided using the term “enterprise architecture.” It seems the term brings up thoughts of 11” x 17” sheets with 8-point type all sealed in plastic that nobody but the engineer who designed it would understand.

New systems require new modalities of operating.