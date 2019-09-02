Technology: The key to reducing fraud and abuse

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Believe it or not, the federal government gets over two billion inbound telephone calls every year. Frequently, these calls involve sensitive medical or financial information. Making certain that the person on the other end of the line is who they claim to be can speed up the process drastically.

In business since 1996, Neustar is known for its ability to handle Domain Name Systems to help increase security of commercial and federal systems. From that position, Neustar has expanded that ability to understanding the complexities of handling call system requests.

Bob McKay is the senior vice president of Customer Identity and Risk Solutions at Neustar. He joins host John Gilroy on this week’s Federal Tech Talk to discuss how technology can improve service to the government’s customer citizens.

McKay explains how Neustar can take its ability to know details of the inbound caller to authenticate details so the citizen can get the rapid solution to the problem they present. Vulnerable populations like veterans in hospitals and elderly Medicare recipients can be taken advantage of by unscrupulous individuals by stealing their identities.

Accurate identification reduces waste, fraud and abuse. One way this authentication takes place is by evaluating the person’s location, telephone, and other identifiers.

Improving customer service is the goal, but the unintended consequences is reduced cost to the call center as well as providing services faster.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.